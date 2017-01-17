Local

January 17, 2017 3:55 PM

If Ellenton smells Tuesday, this is why

By Claire Aronson

caronson@bradenton.com

Manatee

More than 5,000 gallons of raw sewage has spilled in Ellenton, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

The spill occurred Tuesday morning near the intersection of 60th Avenue East and U.S. 301 in Ellenton, according to the notice sent Tuesday afternoon.

“Over 5,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled from a 48’’ force main, near the intersection listed below in Ellenton, due to contractor error,” according to the notice.

The spill entered the nearby storm drains, which flow into the Manatee River, according to the notice.

“The release ceased, however, repairs and clean-up are both currently underway,” the notice states.

Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Video of possible getaway car in double homicide

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos