The last time anyone saw this missing woman was a week ago, officials say

A woman’s father reported her missing from the Bradenton area to authorities Monday night, and now she’s listed as a missing, possibly endangered person.
Officials were called to a home in the 300 block of 52nd Avenue Plaza West at 7:43 p.m. Monday where the father of Megan E. Furman, 29, told officials she was last seen Jan. 3, according to a release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Furman is known to frequent “questionable areas,” the release stated.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
