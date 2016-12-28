Three years of preparation for a Roman holiday. Now they’re flummoxed in Philly.

After nearly two years of fundraisers and three years of planning, a group of 45 Manatee High School marching band students, chaperones and teachers headed to Rome to march in a New Year’s Day parade have been stranded at Philadelphia International Airport.
“What was supposed to be the trip of a lifetime has turned into a disaster,” said Terri Bennett, a parent volunteer stranded with the students.
Bennett said half of the group flew out from Tampa on a British Airways flight and arrived safely and on time in Rome Wednesday morning.
Terri Bennett, parent volunteer
The other half was scheduled to fly out via an American Airlines flight from Philadelphia Tuesday night, but after several delays, the group had still not left Wednesday night. Their luggage was stuck on the original plane until Wednesday night, and although the airline put them up in a hotel, many students had no spending money because they had already converted their American dollars to euros.
“There was a pool table,” said Sara Trinci, 17, describing her day at the Philadelphia hotel. “Most people just slept.”
An American Airlines representative told the Herald that the entire group had been booked for a flight leaving Philadelphia at 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, would change planes in London and then arrive in Rome on Friday afternoon at 4:15 p.m. However, Bennett said American Airlines told her that half the remaining students are confirmed to fly out Thursday evening and arrive in Rome Friday morning, but a group of 17 students and chaperones still have not been confirmed on any flight.
The conflicting information compounded the frustration of the stranded group.
“Everyone feels very bad for the students who are having this experience hopefully not ruined but definitely damaged by the ineptitude and uncaring of American Airlines,” said Linda Boone, the volunteer assistant band director.
The group was supposed to be touring ruins and rehearsing with a band from Jacksonville for the New Year’s Day parade. Both band director Jim Bruce and Boone were among those stranded in Philadelphia.
“It started off really great, we were super excited, we waited a year and a half for this, but just slowly we kept getting our hopes up and getting let down by the people in the airport,” said Trinci. “We’ve been raising money because it is very expensive for us to go. We were selling anything you could sell, we did hams and turkeys for the holidays, we sold candles, mattresses.”
I’m a little crestfallen.
Lance Liverpool, 17, Manatee High School band student
Lance Liverpool, 17, said he was trying to keep his spirits up even though his Roman holiday had been replaced with a day in a Philadelphia hotel without any luggage.
“The kids who got there are really happy they didn’t get on the American Airlines flight. They are rubbing it in our faces,” Liverpool said. “I’m a little crestfallen.”
