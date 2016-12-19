Red tide still lingering in Manatee and Sarasota

Can you smell that smell?
It’s red tide once again, continuing its reign over Manatee beaches since September.
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s red tide status report from Friday, eight water samples collected from Manatee showed very low to high concentrations of red tide. Similar readings were found in 20 samples from Sarasota County.
Red tide happens when the phytoplankton Karenia brevis gathers in high concentrations, giving off toxins that are harmful to both wildlife and humans.
Typically, red tide season is from late summer to early fall. It’s responsible for hundreds and hundreds of fish kills and causes respiratory irritation and watery eyes in people. Not a lot is known about how red tide forms, but Gulf Coast scientists are studying many aspects to understand more.
