Police officer fired after writing racist, homophobic posts on Facebook

1:03 After first escape attempt fails, Florida convict tries again Pause

1:33 'Flight To The North Pole' brings Santa to SRQ

1:10 Breast cancer patient says TSA 'humiliated' her at security checkpoint

1:19 Two women abduct, robs other women, police say

0:57 Renovations planned for Twin Dolphin Marina in Bradenton

4:54 More than 40 weapons stolen in smash-and-grab at Tampa gun store

0:50 Survivors of Pearl Harbor attack share memories at USF Sarasota-Manatee

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

0:54 Golf Tip: How to escape high-lipped bunkers