We hear your funding woes but we have our own, Manatee commissioners tell island mayors

1:47 Surveillance video captures man looking up women's skirts at Walmart Pause

0:20 Home burglar caught by security camera

0:55 Final countdown nears for completion of Fort Hamer Bridge

1:00 Palmetto mayor addresses proposed county pool north of Manatee River

2:50 Timeline in 2014 Avalos triple murder case

2:23 The Bay Chorale officially kicks off the holiday season

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

0:37 Swarm-style robbery of Apple Store caught on video

1:56 Silent angels help Orlando heal