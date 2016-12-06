Manatee County unveils new ‘Southwest District’

Stretching from the west coast of Manatee County to U.S. 301 and from the city of Bradenton to the Sarasota County line, Manatee County unveiled the Southwest District on Tuesday.
Formerly known as the Southwest Tax Increment Financing District, the Manatee Millennial Movement, or M3, presented the rebrand of the district to county commissioners on Tuesday morning.
“We realized it was really significant,” said Ogden Clark with M3. “You are looking at two-thirds of the county workforce living in the area.”
A new logo, which features portion of the county’s logo as well buildings that show the diversity of the area, was rolled out and says “Manatee County Southwest District.” But county officials said the Manatee County portion can be replaced with neighborhood names including Whitfield, Lake Flores, Samoset, Pride Park and El Conquistador.
“The geographic grouping of an area creates a sense of identity,” said Robert Barto with M3.
Simone Peterson, another M3 member, added: “We want to make sure that this logo is inclusive.”
After the group of millennials showed off the temporary tattoos of the logo that they were sporting, commissioners applauded their efforts.
“The logo is awesome and I can really see how this will help in years to come,” Commission Chairwoman Vanessa Baugh saud. “It will stay in this area, this district. I like how can take Manatee County out and put other neighborhoods in. I see this as a win-win.”
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
Comments