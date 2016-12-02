Christmas Show coming to Myakka City school house

Without a public place for gatherings and other community functions, Myakka City is hoping a restored 1914 historic school house could serve that purpose.
“It’s important for us to save it and also provide a museum and place for meetings for the community’s use,” said Marilyn Coker, president of the Myakka City Historical Society, Inc.
But more than 100 years old, both the interior and exterior of the building, 10060 Wauchula Road, in need of work.
As a way to raise funds for the painting of school house’s exterior, the first ever Christmas Show, featuring the Powel Crosley Theater Performers, will take place at the school house at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Tickets for the show are $15 per person and can be purchased by calling 941-322-1304 or 941-322-4300.
“It is going to be just a wonderful fundraiser,” Commissioner Vanessa Baugh, who represents Myakka City, said. “It will be as though we are bringing life back to the school house. It will just be wonderful seeing it be used again. We will get to appreciate that school house by seeing that play.”
Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau donated the Powel Crosley Estate actors to perform “Carols and Classics,” according to Elliott Falcione, CVB executive director.
“This holiday theatrical event helps us showcase the Powel Crosley Theater to East County residents while at the same time raising awareness and additional dollars for the ongoing restoration of the school house museum,” Falcione said, adding that 100 percent of the ticket proceeds will go toward the restoration project.
The county’s Tourist Development Council also recommended funding capital improvements up to $50,000 for the school house. The funding is contigent on the county being awarded a historic preservation grant from the state.
“This is a historic school house we are trying to support,” said Commissioner Carol Whitmore, the TDC chairwoman. “It is the heritage of Myakka. We need to preserve it. It is part of our heritage to get the community involved so they can help us save it.”
According to the grant application submitted to the Division of Historical Resources, the requested grant funding is $246,319 with a match amount of $133,193.
“It is truly an example of our history and how people in East Manatee lived at one time,” Baugh said. “It has so many good memories for so many people in the area. This year Manatee County agreed that we would apply for a grant that would help and some state funds that would help finish it up. It is looking like the grant will come through.”
The grant will finish the restoration of the building’s interior, Coker said.
“It’s been under renovation for about 20 years and there are a lot of repairs that need to be made,” she said. “It’s an interesting building to see how schools were made in 1914.”
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
If you go: Christmas Show at Myakka City Historic School House
- 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10
- 10060 Wauchula Road, Myakka City
- Tickets are $15 per person
- For more information and tickets, call 941-322-1304 or 941-322-4300
