Tampa rec center undergoing a $2.5M renovation destroyed by fire

A Tampa recreation center undergoing major renovations caught fire overnight.
According to Tampa Fire Rescue, the fire broke out just before 3 a.m. at the Winston Park Rec Center at 7605 Destin Drive.
There were no injuries but the facility has been destroyed.
Firefighters said flames were shooting through the roof when they arrived. About 30 firefighters fought the flames, bringing the fire under control in about two hours.
Officials said the flames were so large and hot, firefighters had to attack the fire defensively, shooting water on the flames from above on ladders.
Firefighters expect to remain on scene for several hours dealing with hot spots and flare ups.
The facility was undergoing major renovations, thanks to a $2.5 million donation from Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik. The rec center was adding a roller hockey rink, a game room, a new kitchen and theater.
Officials said they will begin an investigation into what started the fire later today.
