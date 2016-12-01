Tampa rec center undergoing a $2.5M renovation destroyed by fire

1:34 Bayside Villas resident voices complaints about apartment Pause

1:28 Lakewood Ranch Medical Center's new chief executive officer is a lifetime Pittsburgh Pirate fan

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

0:42 Day of pampering at Manatee Technical College for women in crisis

0:37 Ware's Creek flooding from Tropical Storm Hermine

0:39 Manatee County considers moratorium on medical marijuana shops

0:40 United States U-17 head coach John Hackworth discusses his team's 7-1 rout of Portugal

2:18 911 call sheds light on moments leading up to Ethan Thompson's death

0:55 Tennessee resident who fled wildfire: "it was like a picture of H-E-L-L."