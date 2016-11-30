Manatee County looks to community to help plan for future parks

1:34 Bayside Villas resident voices complaints about apartment Pause

0:42 Day of pampering at Manatee Technical College for women in crisis

2:18 911 call sheds light on moments leading up to Ethan Thompson's death

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

0:37 Ware's Creek flooding from Tropical Storm Hermine

2:34 Residents complain of deplorable conditions, discrimination at Palmetto apartment complex

1:05 Chief medical examiner talks to local group about current trends in IV drug use

0:39 Manatee County considers moratorium on medical marijuana shops

2:06 Orban's Nursery's 23rd Annual Poinsettia Open House is Saturday