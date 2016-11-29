What’s your name for rowing championship’s feathery mascot?

At 6-feet 1-inch, it wears a bright orange visor and matching shoes. It’s keen to Frank Sinatra’s “Come Fly with Me” and likes to snack on fresh seafood.
A cartoon pelican has been chosen to represent the 2017 World Rowing Championships at Nathan Benderson Park.
All this feathery, visor-wearing mascot needs now is a name.
The championship’s host committee is scouting out name suggestions now through Dec. 23.
Our pelican needs a name! Help us out. Direct message us with a name you feel our feathered friend should have! https://t.co/1Fs9RKIF3C— 2017 World Rowing (@WRCH2017) November 28, 2016
The only criteria the committee is asking for is that the name is unisex or gender neutral.
The committee will then narrow down suggestions to five picks, which will be put up in an online poll for a final decision.
Those interested in submitting a name can send a direct message @wrch2017 on Twitter or Facebook, or send an email to info@wrch2017.com with “Pelican Mascot Name” in the subject line.
To learn more details about the pelican mascot itself, like its backstory and favorite flick, those interested can visit wrch2017.com/mascot.
The rowing championships will start on Sept. 23, 2017 — the mascot’s birthday — and run through Oct. 1.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
