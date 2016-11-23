What should be Palmetto’s transportation future? USF students pitch their ideas

Palmetto’s future multimodal transportation goals were taken to school this week by students from the University of South Florida’s Tampa campus, who have been working with the city since August as part of the Community Sustainability Partnership Program.
Palmetto was chosen in May for the USF’s inaugural program. Students and professors representing a variety of course studies have been helping the city with several needs, ranging from transportation challenges, historic preservation, urban design, multimodal goals and more.
On Monday, a group of talented young minds presented their first round of recommendations pertaining to the city’s ambitious multimodal future.
Kristine Williams, CSPP program manager and USF-Tampa transportation planning professor, said the students did a complete walkability assessment of the city, including Eighth Avenue/US 41. Project leader Katrina Corcoran said Palmetto’s vision to provide a safe and convenient multimodal system has a good foundation, “but contains deficiencies.”
Students took into account the city’s existing multimodal system, the current FDOT project from the Green Bridge and the future phases that will ultimately connect the entire city’s parks system. Students addressed land use issues, safety concerns, language in the city’s codes and eventual implementation.
Eighth Avenue represents the biggest challenge as to whether it can be included as a multimodal corridor. Safety data show vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic-related crashes, deaths and injuries on Eighth Avenue and US business 41 as ranking well above national and state averages.
Overall we found Palmetto has a solid foundation where the city can build and improve for years to come.
Katrina Corcoran, USF-Tampa student and team leader for the multimodal transportation project
From 2004 through 2014, there have been 3,814 total accidents, 1,197 with injuries and 18 fatalities. Pedestrian-involved incidents represent 28 percent of the totals compared to 14 percent nationally. Incidents involving bicycles represent 17 percent, compared to a national average of 2.3 percent.
Students said the city’s comprehensive plan prioritizes focus on intersections with a high crash rate, but does not identify the intersections. While Eighth Avenue is a challenge, students also pointed out only 53 percent of city streets have sidewalks and many are in disrepair, creating walking hazards.
Students also said the city has allowed corner businesses too many access points that also are too wide, suggesting fewer and smaller curb cuts. To do so, would give businesses more parking spaces and landscaping opportunities, while providing a safer environment for pedestrians and bicyclists.
Alex Henry, a student who is already working for FDOT, said the city should begin classifying roadway functions.
“If a road is urban or rural, they serve different needs and the classification should reflect as much,” Henry said. “Once classified, establish a multimodal design plan for those classifications.”
Henry said that’s the direction FDOT is heading.
“Palmetto does benefit with a well connected grid system, which is key for all road users,” Henry said. “At the same time, however, I feel like the grid isn’t being used to the fullest potential.”
Students recommended more specific strategies in future land use maps, consider replacing outdated traffic signals with roundabouts, mid-block crosswalks, strengthen and clarify city codes, and to create revenue sources for future multimodal projects. Suggestions include the creation of a multimodal impact fee for developers.
“Overall we found Palmetto has a solid foundation where the city can build and improve for years to come,” Corcoran said.
Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014
