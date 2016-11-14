$12 million Evers Reservoir deal in jeopardy once again

0:47 Voices from Chamber Expo 2016 Pause

3:20 2016 ends with three supermoons

0:40 Mother of woman shot to death has message for killer

0:50 Kellen Mond sets touchdown record in IMG Academy blowout

1:27 Volunteers say they got more from RAM than they put in

0:22 Anti-Donald Trump protesters cross bridge onto Fort Lauderdale Beach

2:16 This WWII veteran was just down the beach from 'Hacksaw Ridge' in 1945

1:04 400 volunteers make RAM event proceed smoothly

1:17 Suncoast Food and Wine Fest draws crowd under blue skies