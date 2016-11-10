One dead after car crashes and catches fire

One person is dead after a car crash on southbound I-75 near mile marker 216 Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The person, whose identity unknown to the public and pending next-of-kin notification, was driving north of Linger Lodge Road on I-75 in a 2000 Nissan Pathfinder when the car drifted into the grass median around 7:15 p.m.
According to FHP, the car struck the concrete pillar of the Linger Lodge Road overpass and the car caught fire.
The crash is under investigation, according to FHP.
