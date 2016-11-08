County commissioner, city resident seeking Bradenton Beach seat reflect on campaigns

The time has come for voters on Anna Maria Island to pick who they want to represent them in office.
In Bradenton Beach, voters are deciding today between Manatee County Commissioner John Chappie or Pines Trailer Park resident William “Bill” Vincent for the Bradenton Beach Commission Ward 4 seat.
Voters in Bradenton Beach are also be faced with a referendum question on whether to adopt a residential building moratorium ordinance. Ordinance No. 16-464 would establish a six-month moratorium on the acceptance, review and issuance of building permit applications for all residential units in two of the city’s zoning districts that will contain more than four rooms that will be or can be used for bedrooms or sleeping areas. This would also apply to duplexes limited to two bedrooms. It would be the city’s way of addressing what’s been coined “party houses” — vacation rentals in residential areas that many residents say disturb the character of their neighborhoods.
On Tuesday afternoon, Chappie stood near Bradenton Beach City Hall with a large sign in his hands. The white sign read, in bold letters: “Elect John Chappie For Bradenton Beach Commission Ward 4.” His brother, Joe Chappie, sat in a chair across the street and waved at motorists.
“I’m feeling great,” Chappie said. “I’m getting a lot of thumbs-up. A lot of people voting... that’s what’s really great.”
Chappie, who filed to run in June, served as Bradenton Beach mayor from 2001-07 and several terms as vice mayor in 1997, 1999, 2000-01 and 2007-08, according to the Manatee County government website. He filed for the city commission, after earlier announcing he would not run for re-election to the county seat he has held for almost eight years.
Both Chappie and Vincent have said their top priorities, should they win, will center on addressing the issue of vacation rentals in Bradenton Beach’s residential neighborhoods and working to establish a controlled anchorage in the waters by the Historic Bridge Street Pier.
Born and raised in Michigan, Vincent has been a resident of Bradenton Beach since 2007. He is a member of the city’s Scenic/Waterfronts: Accessible, Viable, Ecological, Sustainable (Scenic/WAVES) Committee and current president of the Pines Trailer Park Homeowners Association, Inc. Vincent is retired after working in executive management at two organizations in Michigan. He is married with two children.
Vincent stood near his home in Pines Trailer Park on Tuesday afternoon. Several tables were set up along the narrow street tucked in between mobile homes — meant for a gathering later of his supporters. Vincent said he was happy with his campaign.
“I have an outstanding team that helped me on this,” he said. “There were some tough times.”
Vincent said about a month and a half ago someone told him he will not win without going negative.
“I just couldn’t do that,” he said. “so very proud of our team and our campaign. For being a first-timer, a newbie at this, we did a fine, fine job, I believe.”
In the city of Anna Maria, three candidates are vying for two commission seats — Commissioners Charles Webb and Nancy Yetter and local business owner Brian F. Seymour.
Commissioner Webb filed a challenge against about 100 voters, according to Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Mike Bennett. Bennett said that the city official is arguing that these people vacation on the island and aren’t permanent residents and therefore can’t vote in the race. The affected voters were given provisional ballots, Bennett said.
Messages to Webb for comment were not returned Tuesday.
Both Yetter and Seymour stood across the street from Roser Church, a polling station, with their respective supporters.
“I’m very hopeful, from the feedback I’ve been getting from a lot people, that they’ve voted for me,” Yetter said. “On a whole, the city is really standing behind me for re-election... that they think I’ve done a good job at representing them and that was my goal.”
Amaris Castillo: 941-745-7051, @AmarisCastillo
Comments