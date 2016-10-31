Medallion Home being investigated after knocking down conservation area

0:13 Snapchat video appears to show driver speeding before fatal crash Pause

0:21 Bradenton police investigation death of man found in car outside Walmart

1:44 Manatee's migrant farmworker families gather to receive school supplies

1:03 941Now looks to engage millennials

0:55 Candidates vying to be next Manatee County Commissioner for District 3 face off

1:46 Want to collect trash for cash and save the environment?

3:48 Stirring performance by Army Golden Knights at California airshow

2:10 Prince Day of the Dead altar bridges cultural boundaries

2:03 Trump calls Clinton emails "biggest" political scandal since Watergate, Clinton claims Trump's disgracing democracy - Election Rewind