They stole an iPad, and then the iPad lead cops to them

A Miami duo was arrested Sunday on burglary charges when the “Find My iPad” app helped deputies locate a woman’s belongings after they were stolen from her vehicle, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Cristian Kali, 37, and Sofia Labbeurra, 23, were each charged with providing false identification to law enforcement. Kali was also charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and Labbeurra was charged with principal to burglary of an unoccupied conveyance.
According to a release, deputies responded to the report of a vehicle burglary at approximately 8:45 p.m. Sunday at the University Town Center in Sarasota.
The victim said that while she was inside shopping, her briefcase containing a laptop and iPad were stolen from her car. The victim logged into the “Find My iPad” app from her phone which pinged the iPad to a location on Fruitville Road. The sheriff’s office said deputies tracked the device and made a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Kali and occupied by Labbeurra.
As deputies made contact with the duo, they noticed a black briefcase in plain sight, according to the release. The victim then triggered an alarm on her iPad which made the device go off, inside the vehicle. Kali and Labbeurra were both arrested without incident, however, both gave deputies false names.
The Miami duo remains in custody with outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions. The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
Amaris Castillo: 941-745-7051, @AmarisCastillo
