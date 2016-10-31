Student turned away for not wearing a tie to a dance sparks outrage

The “Haunted Homecoming” dance at Braden River High School promised ghoulish fun, but for many students the night was cut short.
The mother of one student in particular, a 15-year-old homeschooled student named Adam, took to Facebook just two hours after the Oct. 29 dance started, fuming about her disappointment with the school for turning away her son for not wearing a tie. Debbie Moyer Paul said Adam has a condition, specified as Spina Bifida in a separate GoFundMe page, and as a result has breathing problems.
Adam wore a grey button-down shirt, black trousers and white tennis shoes with new laces, modified for his orthopedic braces.
The post has taken off like a bat in the night, spreading by more than 1,100 shares and more than 400 comments.
“He has missed out on SO much in the last few years,” Moyer Paul wrote about Adam. “He was actually excited.”
According to the homecoming dress code, girls and boys each had eight strict specifications, including dress shoes and wearing a tie, but pre-approved outfits had to be brought to the school administration. Anyone who didn’t follow the code of conduct or dress code would be turned away.
Moyer Paul said her son’s shoes were pre-approved.
Many other students, she wrote, were turned away at the door because they did not meet every specification of the dress code.
Those who commented on the post who said they were former Braden River students said they weren’t surprised.
“Apparently they haven’t changed a bit,” Melissa Toleli wrote in a comment on the post, who said she had graduated from Braden River in 2010.
A Manatee County School District spokesman wouldn’t immediately comment on the issue, how many students were turned away or if refunds would be given, but said officials were looking into it and would have more information later Monday.
Braden River Principal Jennifer Gilray wasn’t immediately available for comment.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments