Guinness again names Snooty ‘oldest manatee’

He’s big, he’s got a sweet tooth and at 68 years old, he’s breaking records yet again.
On Oct. 20, the Guinness Book of World Records added Snooty, Manatee County’s official and fitting mascot, into its latest 2017 edition as the reigning “oldest manatee in captivity.”
This is the third consecutive time Snooty has held this title. The sea cow turned 68 on July 21.
Snooty was first officially named the oldest manatee in captivity on Aug. 28, 2014. when he was 66 years old. He was born in 1948 at the then-Miami Aquarium and Tackle Company, then came to the South Florida Museum during the Desoto Celebration when he was just 11 months old and has been there ever since.
Although manatees first had been protected by Florida law since 1893, wild manatees still face dangers like boat strikes, cold stress syndrome and red tide, and rarely make it to the age of 20. Snooty has been safe in captivity all of his life, teaching people about his kind and munching on lots of lettuce and pineapples in the meantime.
