Vehicle on fire on Sunshine Skyway Bridge

A vehicle was reported on fire on Interstate 275 south on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge , according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers were dispatched to the scene at 2:14 p.m. Thursday. Troopers said smoke is in the area and encouraged motorists to be cautious.
All lanes are currently blocked, according to a tweet from the Florida Department of Transportation.
UPDATE: Vehicle on fire in Pinellas on I-275 south at Sunshine Skyway, all lanes blocked.— FL511 Tampa Bay (@fl511_tampabay) October 27, 2016
Comments