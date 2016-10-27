Local

October 27, 2016 2:46 PM

Vehicle on fire on Sunshine Skyway Bridge

By Amaris Castillo

A vehicle was reported on fire on Interstate 275 south on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge , according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched to the scene at 2:14 p.m. Thursday. Troopers said smoke is in the area and encouraged motorists to be cautious.

All lanes are currently blocked, according to a tweet from the Florida Department of Transportation.

