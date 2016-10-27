Anti-abortion activist asks Christians to vote for anyone. Except Clinton.

Randall Terry has a simple message for Christians thinking of voting for Hillary Clinton.
Don’t.
In his single-issue, anti-abortion election tour against the Democratic presidential candidate, the pro-life activist and Rev. Marc Vincent are hitting the road in a bus plastered with Biblical scripture, gruesome images and the phrase “It Is A Sin To Vote For Hillary.”
“We know that this is offensive,” he said of the photos on the bus which depicted fetuses out of the womb, “but it’s also wrong.”
Bradenton was the first stop Thursday morning, then the bus was off to make appearances in Sarasota, Venice and Fort Myers. Twenty of the 30 cities he plans to visit happen to be in Florida because of its swing-state status. He said he was focusing on smaller cities like Bradenton because he believed “most of the television media in major cities are in Hillary’s pocket.”
Terry has a hefty list of pro-life activities in his background, including starting Operation Rescue, being on an episode of MTV’s “True Life” and getting arrested a number of times, like for demonstrating for a woman convicted of interfering with a Pensacola abortion clinic and attempting to show Bill Clinton an aborted fetus. More locally, he’s known for being the spokesman for the parents of Terri Schaivo, the St. Petersburg woman who had massive brain damage after a heart attack and was at the center of a right-to-die legal battle.
He admitted that both candidates, Clinton and Donald Trump, are imperfect, but his mission was about policy and that abortion under any circumstance, even in case of rape, was unforgivable.
“Honor God with your vote, don’t play the harlot with your vote,” he said. “The Bible warns us that if we help someone else commit a sin, then we have sinned.”
When asked if he thought giving babies a voice was more important than a woman’s right to choose, the man had a plain answer: “Absolutely.”
“The issue is about babies,” he said. “All sins are not equal.”
Terry referenced Clinton’s statement on wanting to overturn the Hyde Amendment, which is a provision that prevents Medicaid to fund abortions except in circumstances that would save the mother’s life, or if the child is due to incest or rape.
“Don’t be fooled,” Terry said. “Federal money goes to Planned Parenthood, which helps pays their rent.”
Planned Parenthood uses private donations to help fund abortions, which accounted for 3 percent of its services in 2014, the most recent data. The majority of its services, 76 percent combined, accounted for contraception and STI/STD testing and treatment.
Clinton said at a rally in New Hampshire in January that the Hyde Amendment made it “harder for low-income women to exercise their full rights.”
Terry added that he was voting for Trump.
“At the end of the day, based solely on the Supreme Court (justices who Trump will nominate if elected), my conscience compels me to vote for Donald Trump,” he said. “We’re saying to our fellow Christians, ‘Look, whoever you vote for or don’t vote for is up to you, except Hillary.’”
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments