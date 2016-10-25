Local

October 25, 2016 11:02 AM

Medical marijuana could be banned in Manatee County for 180 days

By Claire Aronson

caronson@bradenton.com

Manatee

A 180-day moratorium on medical marijuana dispensing facilities could be enacted in unincorporated Manatee County after the county commission unanimously approved setting public hearings Tuesday.

With Amendment 2 on the Nov. 8 ballot, Manatee County could be one of several local jurisdictions in the state to impose such a moratorium.

Before it goes into effect, two public hearings are required on a proposed ordinance that would impose “a moratorium on the acceptance and processing of new applications for the establishment of medical marijuana processing and dispensing facilities in Manatee County for a period of 180 days,” agenda materials state.

“Moratorium is a tool to suspend permitting activity temporarily while we adopt rules,” Assistant County Attorney Bill Clague said. “By doing this, you will be able to do that. It is not a prohibition on medical marijuana.”

Should Amendment 2 pass, it wouldn’t take effect until Jan. 3, and Manatee County’s ordinance establishing the moratorium could be in place by Dec. 13, according to the County Attorney’s Office.

“We felt 180 days was a safe number and we can always come back and extend it,” Clague said.

The cities in Manatee County would have to approve their own ordinances to enact a moratorium within those jurisdictions.

Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson

