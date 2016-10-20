In proposing site for new swimming pool, county follows the money

A pool north of the Manatee River may finally have a home — Buffalo Creek Park.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the county commission will be asked to approve the proposal to build the long anticipated pool at the park, 7550 69th St. E., Palmetto.
“We want to get going,” County Administrator Ed Hunzeker said. “We have an impact fee program in place. We want to get something because people have been looking for pools on the north side of the river for years.”
Since the pool would be paid for with impact fees, the people that pay such fees are located around Buffalo Creek Park instead of locations closer to the city of Palmetto, Hunzeker said.
“We don’t get any impact fee money from Palmetto,” he said.
It is a 12-minute drive from the city to Buffalo Creek Park, which is in “close proximity to a new high school for swim team,” Hunzeker said. A map shows that the proposed pool is approximately four miles away from the proposed new high school at the southeast corner of Erie Road and Martha Road in Parrish.
A new swimming pool north of the Manatee River was a focus of the commission’s review of the five-year capital improvements program in June. At the time, it was estimated the pool would cost $4.5 million and final construction would take place in 2020.
Should the commission OK the proposed location Tuesday, then the county will start on the conceptual plan, including figuring out how much such a facility would cost, Hunzeker said. But the Buffalo Creek site would not require property acquisition costs since the county already owns the property, in addition to costs for infrastructure such as water, sewer and parking lots.
“It’s off the tax roll,” Hunzeker said. “We already own it.”
While the specific details of the pool, including whether there would also be a splash park have yet to be determined, Hunzeker said he doesn’t want to restrict future dreams.
“This is going to be an aquatic center as big, as if not better, than G.T. Bray,” he said. “This is not your neighborhood pool. ...We ought to have more than one G.T. Bray.”
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
