Roundabouts may be coming to U.S. 41

1:35 Proponent, opponent of Amendment 2 face off in debate Pause

2:48 Debate did little to help Donald Trump, historian Doris Kearns Goodwin says

0:10 Fire department rescues kitten from vent

2:26 Manatee NAACP examines Bradenton PD traffic citation statistics

1:34 Manatee commission District 7 candidates face off in debate

1:51 Department of Health in Manatee gives update on Zika in the county

0:46 Manatee County names director of redevelopment and economic opportunity

0:38 Symphony of sound at Robinson Preserve