Roundabouts may be coming to U.S. 41

Four roundabouts are being considered for an approximately two-mile stretch of U.S. 41.
Florida Department of Transportation is looking at the roundabouts along U.S. 41 between Tallevast Road to University Parkway. The entire project including the roundabouts — which are being proposed at U.S. 41’s intersections with University Parkway, College Drive, University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee entrance and Braden Avenue —and lane elimination are estimated to cost $33.19 million.
The project, which is still in the preliminary phases, is tentatively scheduled in the fiscal year 2021-22 work program. Manatee commissioners heard a presentation from FDOT officials Tuesday.
“This is something we’ve been talking about for a very long time,” Commissioner Betsy Benac said. “This area is extremely important in our urban redevelopment places. It’s just a great place to live down there. We need to continue to make it more liveable.”
Calling the project music to her ears, Commissioner Robin DiSabatino said she would like to see its boundaries extended to Pearl Avenue.
“That could just be part of the whole plan,” she said. “I think that part is really critical.”
L.K. Nandam with FDOT stressed that this is just a concept and the project still has to go through a project development study.
“The concept will probably change as we go through the planning process,” he said.
With a number of transportation needs, Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said they must not give up on other needs for another one, pointing to the DeSoto Bridge replacement.
“It would be hard to try to move that out of the way to get this done,” she said. “Our needs are so high with transportation.”
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
Comments