2,000 gallons of sewage may have spilled into Ware’s Creek

An estimated 2,000 gallons of sewage may have seeped into Ware’s Creek because of a blocked sewer line in the 2800 block of 22nd Avenue West, causing a stinky situation for nearby residents.
According to Bradenton Public Works Director Jim McLellan, sewage was spewing out of the sewer manhole for about 20 hours. The city initially responded to a call late Monday and pumped out the system, but the sewage reemerged from the manhole sometime later. Crews were back on site and have continually been pumping the system, but sewage remains clearly visible near the top of the manhole.
“We are required to contact the (Florida Department of Environmental Protection),” McLellan said. “It is a reportable event, and we are doing sampling in the creek to monitor if there is an impact.”
McLellan said the city has an idea where the blockage is occurring, “but until we get that system pumped out, we can’t get the cameras down there to tell for sure.”
In a required notification to the public, Tim McCann, public information officer, said the overflow likely began during the heavy rainfall that occurred Monday afternoon.
“Crews were immediately dispatched to the area. ... The flow was periodically exiting from the perimeter of the cover. The spill was contained within the roadway, flowing in the curb line to a nearby catch basin inlets that lead eventually to Ware’s Creek,” McCann said.
Sandbags were installed to barricade the catch basins, which caused more sewage flooding on the roadway. McCann said two nearby residential homes were affected by the sewage and the sandbags had to be removed.
“The manhole in question is located at a low point in the system and thus acting as a point of least resistance for the flow,” McLellan said.
Once the city has the spill under control, crews will begin cleanup to 22nd Avenue West, as well as the affected residences. McLellan said it isn’t likely crews will be able to finish vacuum pumping the system as of Tuesday, but he hopes to have the situation resolved by Wednesday.
