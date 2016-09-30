Red tide moves north to Pinellas

Red tide has moved its way up to Pinellas County, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
According to the FWC red tide status page, through this past week, nine samples from Manatee County showed background to high levels of red tide cells per liter of water; 11 samples were collected in Pinellas County showing similar results; and Sarasota County collected 41 samples.
Red tide is the toxic accumulation of Karenia brevis, a phytoplankton. Scientists don’t know much about how red tide occurs, but predictions are made through wind and water currents.
A collaborative study by University of South Florida’s Ocean Circulation Group and the FWC’s Collaboration for Prediction of Red Tides expects surface and bottom waters to move southward through Oct. 1 between southern Pinellas and Lee counties.
Dianne Shipley, public information and communication coordinator for the Department of Health in Sarasota, said that in addition to enterococcus bacteria sampling the county does for the Healthy Beaches Program, extra funding allows them to collect red tide samples to be sent to Mote and then to the FWC.
Aside from high levels of red tide and multiple fish kills spotted at northern Longboat Key, Lido Key and Siesta Key, many Sarasota beaches have been issued with “no swim” advisories due to high levels of enterococcus bacteria.
The waters at Longboat, Siesta, Turtle, Nokomis and North Jetty beaches have been tested and found with unacceptable levels of bacteria.
While it’s acceptable to fish in red tide and these bacteria-filled waters as long as the fish are filleted, the Sarasota Department of Health advises people not to eat shellfish caught in the area.
The areas with acceptable bacteria levels include North and South Lido, Lido Casino beach and Bird Key Park.
