Possible theft of money within Bradenton Police Department under investigation

A criminal investigation into possible theft of money within the Bradenton Police Department is now underway.
The investigation became public last week during a Bradenton mayoral debate between Mayor Wayne Poston and challengers Warren Merriman and Eleuterio Salazar.
On Wednesday, Police Chief Melanie Bevan issued a statement in response to the investigation being brought up at the debate by Merriman, who was fired from his position as deputy police chief in January 2015.
“Recent inaccurate and irresponsible verbal and written comments presented by candidates seeking political office in Bradenton are fueling numerous inquiries into what I am making clear today is an ongoing active criminal investigation,” Bevan wrote. “These individuals’ comments also call into question the integrity and ethics of the Bradenton Police Department by casting doubt on our ability to effectively identify and investigate incidents of criminal misconduct.”
Bevan went on to write that she was hired to handle similar investigations, in addition to all police services the department provides the city.
“This investigation was initiated before the onset of oue local political season, and will proceed in due course and in accordance with all the rules of law until such time the matter is brought before the court,” Bevan wrote. “Transparency stands as one of BPD’s organizational values, and I am certain that upon release of all details surrounding this investigation, our citizens will maintain their confidence in BPD as a competent, full-service police agency that stands ready to service it’s community.”
Merriman on Wednesday questioned the police department’s transparency.
“Approximately 150 days ago, Chief Bevan informed elected city officials that there was an investigation but she failed to disclose that to the general public which I find concerning in regards to the accreditation lapse never being publicly disclosed,” Merriman said. “So I believed there is a transparency issue regarding the city of Bradenton Police Department.”
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments