County to take case for half-cent sales tax to the people

Manatee County will have seven meetings in October to educate the public about the half-cent sales tax referendum.
The first meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 4 in Lakewood Ranch and meetings will run through Thursday, Oct. 20. The meetings, which will all begin at 6 p.m., will be in each county commission district plus two meetings for the at-large commissioners.
“Manatee County will host a series of educational meetings in October aimed at raising the public’s awareness of this fall’s half-cent sales tax for infrastructure,” a news release states. “Voters will consider the county’s half-cent for roads, public safety equipment and parks during the Nov. 8 General Election.”
During the meetings, commissionesr will make an opening statement followed by a 20-minute presentation by county spokesman Nick Azzara. Following the presentation, voters will be able to ask questions to county staff in attendance about the proposed projects that would be funded with the tax.
“These community meetings are really geared at voters who want to make an informed decision on the half-cent for infrastructure question on the ballot,” Azzara said in the release. “We’ll go through the basics of what the tax is, why it’s on the ballot and talk about some of the projects will be funded in each district if voters approve the half-cent in November.”
Community meetings which will all begin at 6 p.m.
- Commissioner Vanessa Baugh’s meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Lakewood Ranch Townhall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch.
- Commissioner John Chappie’s meeting will be held Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Manatee Utilities building, 4410 66th St. W., Bradenton.
- Commissioner Charles Smith’s meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 6 at Palmetto Library, 923 Sixth Street W., Palmetto.
- Commissioner Carol Whitmore’s meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto.
- Commissioner Robin DiSabatino’s meeting will be held Wednesday, Oct. 12 at South Manatee Branch Library, 6081 26th St. W., Bradenton.
- Commissioner Betsy Benac’s meeting will be Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Braden River Library, 4915 53rd Ave E, Bradenton.
- Commissioner Larry Bustle’s meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Rocky Bluff Library at 6750 U.S. Highway 301 N., Ellenton.
Comments