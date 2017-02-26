Real estate transactions Feb. 27, 2017

$2,300,000 Arbors By The Sea LLC to Abrams Arbors LLC, Longboat Key, Feb. 14.
$1,440,000 Nutter Custom Construction LLC to Cheng Tao, Wright Andrew J, Lot 283 Lake Club, Feb. 13.
$1,300,000 Brennan Patricia L to Oneill Gillian M, Oneill John J, Lot 4 Warwick Gardens, Feb. 14.
$1,250,000 Bass Leslie C, Clendenon John, May Heidi to Johnson Adrian Peter, Johnson Cathy Louise, Gulf Crest, Feb. 16.
$1,050,000 Lora Suzanne Lyons Revocable Living Trust, Lyons Lora Suzanne to Michael J Stone Revocable Trust, Stone Michael J, Longboat Cove Unit 206, Feb. 16.
$1,000,000 218 Cypress LLC to AMI Cottages LLC, Pt 18-34-16, Feb. 16.
$850,000 Roughead Dianne Prairie, Roughead Ronald to Edward R Sanders and Carol P Sanders Joint Revocable Trust, Sanders Carol P, Sanders Edward R, Lot 13 Blk 4 Waterlefe Golf and River Club, Feb. 16.
$799,000 Knoop Lisa, Knoop Stephen to Dearen Douglas J, Dearen Sandra K, Lake La Vista, Feb. 16.
$745,000 Poland Diane R, Poland Donald A Jr to Smith Catherine Maria, Smith Daniel Joseph, Lot 25 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Feb. 16.
$685,000 Stricker David W, Stricker John M, Stricker Nancy, Stricker Sharon to Guy Heidi Jane, Guy Steven Robert, Lot 36 Sleepy Lagoon Park No 2, Feb. 13.
$641,250 Mcusic Living Trust, Mcusic Molly S to Mcusic Molly S, Lot 1 Wells, Feb. 14.
$620,000 James W Steffke and Lorene C Steffke Main Revocable Trust, Steffke Family Revocable Trust, Steffke James W, Steffke Lorene C to Brennan Patricia L, Lot 13 Warwick Gardens, Feb. 15.
$595,000 Baran Edward J, Baran Elizabeth L to Broussard Jason M, Broussard Stephanie, Lot 8 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village, Feb. 15.
$589,710 DR Horton Inc to Furiato Anthony John, Furiato Michelle L, Lot 90 Rye Wilderness Estates, Feb. 16.
$580,696 Smith Dan F, Smith Rose Marie to Corlew Leellen G, Corlew Ray D, Lot 7 Ciprianis Second, Feb. 13.
$565,000 Kowalewski Diana L, Kowalewski Edwin F to Cervantes Heidi E, Cervantes Rudolph John, Lot 1 Rye Meadows, Feb. 16.
$565,000 Terry Michael to Sherk Corey, Sherk Nicole, Lot 13 Blk C Heritage Bay, Feb. 14.
$560,000 Hershorin Laura L to Faisal Muhammad, Sorathia Razia, Lot 79 Greenbrook Village, Feb. 16.
$537,295 Lennar Homes LLC to Amato Christina M, Mckenna Marianne K, Lot 117 Bridgewater, Feb. 14.
$512,188 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Tanguay Gerard E, Tanguay Priscilla D, Lot 100 Del Webb, Feb. 13.
$499,000 Core Azure LLC to Collett Jack E, Collett Susan E, Lot 48 Concession, Feb. 14.
$480,000 Choate Kimberly S, Moscoso Walter E to Keen Kristin M, Keen Timothy W, Lot 88 Greyhawk Landing, Feb. 14.
$468,000 Tutewiler Gail M, Tutewiler Ronald H to Kimble Janice Kay, Kimble Ronald Robert, Linda Vista, Feb. 15.
$465,000 Obrien Carol P, Obrien John C Jr to Ison Cheryl, Lot 26 Riverwalk Village, Feb. 15.
$463,000 King Harriet Moss to Pleasant Kelly, Pleasant Tim, Lot 137 Riverdale, Feb. 16.
$450,000 Galuszka Lawrence, Galuszka Marlene to St John Paula J, Tarnoff Steven A, Lot 85 San Remo Shores, Feb. 15.
$445,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Ripley June Ann, Ruesch Karin M, Lot 85 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch, Feb. 16.
$435,445 Central Park Lifestyles LLC to Rzadczynski Evangeline, Rzadczynski Robert, Lot 62 Central Park, Feb. 16.
$420,000 Washburn Lawrence A, Washburn Lenore D to Channell Gabrielle, Channell Ryan Michael, Pomello Park, Feb. 14.
$385,000 Seeman Martha A, Seeman Paul B to Oconnor John J, Lot 11 Palm Aire at Sarasota, Feb. 15.
$383,750 Hagush Alex D, Hagush Tanya S to Witt Caryl J, Witt Terry J, Lot 87 Sabal Harbour, Feb. 16.
$383,000 Granito Diane G, Granito Raymond L, Raymond L Granito and Diane G Granito Trust to Mailaender Walter, Lot 44 Fairway Lakes at Palm Aire Country Club, Feb. 16.
$378,200 Homes By Towne of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Foth David, Foth Misti Jo, Lot 362 Greyhawk Landing West, Feb. 16.
$375,000 Anderson Lenda S, Lenda S Anderson Living Trust to Haywards Haven LLC, Nautilus Unit 218, Feb. 14.
$371,710 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Kipnis Ryan E, Lot 13 Woodland Trace, Feb. 16.
$363,000 Lyons Becky, Lyons Jon, Rounsville Darlene, Rounsville Robert to Lisicki Sabine Katharina, Lot 234 Palma Sola Trace, Feb. 16.
$352,990 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Driscoll Daniel J, Driscoll Leslie A, Lot 39 Magnolia Point, Feb. 16.
$350,000 Broxson Brian L, Broxson Jelane C to Medallion Home at Twin Rivers LLC, Parrish Medallion Home LLC, Blk A Riverview J R Etters, Feb. 16.
$350,000 Linder K H, Linder Katherine H to Marcotte James A, Marcotte Pamela A, Lot 20 Blk D Lakeridge Falls, Feb. 16.
$350,000 Manny David to Shroyer Ami L, Shroyer Eric S, Lot 16 Crestmoor, Feb. 13.
$350,000 Medallion Home at Twin Rivers LLC, Parrish Medallion Home LLC to Mandarin Development Inc, Twin Rivers, Feb. 14.
$342,800 Doney Deanice A, Doney William C to Orizio Luisa, Woods Rockford C, Lot 16 Blk H Chaparral II, Feb. 16.
$340,000 Huggins Ted D, Ted D Huggins Revocable Trust to Mohan Kusum C, Mohan Ram C, Watercrest Unit 303, Feb. 14.
$339,000 Forbes Amy, Forbes Jason Scott to Repass Ana, Repass Johnathon, Lot 62 Oakleaf Hammock, Feb. 16.
$337,000 Fensterle Christopher, Fensterle Courtney to Berkessel Juergen, Stratton Berkessel Robyn, Lot 1 Tailfeather Way at Tara, Feb. 15.
$335,000 Sampaio Maria Christina Brand, Sampaio Pedro J Castelo Branco to Johnson Paula D, Johnson Richard Leroy, Lot 13 Cottages at Blu Vista, Feb. 15.
$330,000 Dobzenski Family Trust, Perone Nicholas P Sr to Shirley Jenelle, Shirley Justin, Lot A 46 Rosedale, Feb. 15.
$328,997 Lennar Homes LLC to Robb Sally, Robb Stephen S G, Lot 418 Heritage Harbour, Feb. 14.
$327,000 Kearns Margaret, Kearns Walter J to Tunnell Michele L, Tunnell Tommie R, Lot 485 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, Feb. 15.
$320,000 Fioritto Sket Christine M, Sket Robert to Wilson George T, Wilson Myriam R, Lot 339 Harrison Ranch, Feb. 16.
$320,000 Raniere Kristen, Raniere Shane B to Niesing Wolfgang, Raymond Niesing Elaine S, Lot 9 Greenbrook Village, Feb. 13.
$319,000 J B Real Invest LLC to Rodriguez Karen J, Rodriguez Oscar A, Lot 4 Blk 5B Barrington Ridge, Feb. 13.
$315,000 Fattah Mahbobeh, Fattah Mostafa to Langford James, Langford Terrie, Laguna Riviera Dunes IV Unit 101, Feb. 16.
$315,000 Kirpaul Leslie to Franklin Cevensonn, Franklin Volsene, Pt 11-36-21, Feb. 13.
$315,000 Luttrell Matthew B, Luttrell Sara R to Froelich David J, Froelich Tamara J, Lot 140 Woodbrook, Feb. 16.
$308,000 Baez Pavon Julissa Edith, Pavon Luis J to Pearson Michael A, Pearson Sandra W, Lot 44 Chelsea Oaks, Feb. 13.
$305,000 Gray Grace Elizabeth, Harmon Matthew L to 2400 Manatee LLC, Emily Earles, Feb. 16.
$303,000 Snyder Amanda, Snyder Brian C to Young Jean, Young John, Lot 46 Oak Trace, Feb. 14.
$299,999 Moss James, Moss Michelle T to Mccrary Alan, Mccrary Charlotte, Lot 3 Blk B Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods, Feb. 15.
$299,000 Gruhl Martye E, Gruhl Matthew B to Coomer Brett A, Coomer Jennifer, Lot 29 Blk D Greenfield Plantation, Feb. 13.
$298,403 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Simon Kenneth, Simon Susan, Lot 258 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Feb. 16.
$295,208 Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC to Seeman Martha Ann, Seeman Paul Bernard, Lot 29 Villa Amalfi, Feb. 14.
$295,000 Vorhies Emily E, Vorhies Eric J to Landsberger James D, Landsberger Raniece K, Lot 10 Cordova Lakes, Feb. 16.
$290,705 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Doyle Robert James, Doyle Susie West, Lot 259 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch, Feb. 14.
$285,000 DR Horton Inc to Boff Cory A, Boff Melissa, Lot 381 Del Tierra, Feb. 15.
$285,000 Mcpherson Christopher, Mcpherson Kerry Ann to Adams Patricia L, Lot 42 Blk B Pointe West, Feb. 16.
$282,930 Mml I LLC, Pgci I LLC, Pgci Iv LLC to Patti Susan, Lot 198 Silverleaf, Feb. 16.
$282,900 York Jerry, York Margaret Lee to Larson Burritt R, Larson Juanita F, Bay Pointe Unit 404, Feb. 16.
$282,702 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Haase Carol A, Stock Frances M, Lot 23 Mirabella at Village Green, Feb. 15.
$280,000 Leanza Barbara M, Leanza Frank R to Proud Bruce D, Thomas Proud Mary E, Lot 107 Catalina, Feb. 16.
$279,000 Hill John A, Hill Susan J to Mcgraw Ingrid M, Mcgraw Philip G, Lot 227 Sabal Harbour, Feb. 16.
$278,000 Dandrea Antonio, Dandrea Cynthia to Bascone Driver Kelli, Driver James Michael, Lot 63 Greyhawk Landing, Feb. 16.
$277,043 River Reach Associates LLC to Macfarland Lori R, Macfarland Timothy K, Lot 219 Rivers Reach, Feb. 16.
$275,000 Del Gordo Jose, Hamrick Jennifer to HP Florida I LLC, Lot 21 Blk D River Landings Bluffs, Feb. 15.
$275,000 Mission Property Partners LLC to Navarro Restructuring Corp, Lot 4 Fair Oaks, Feb. 15.
$270,000 1451 Idlewild Court LLC to Parra Georginna, Parra Gustavo J, Idlewild Court, Feb. 14.
$270,000 Allen Cynthia A, Allen Stanley K to Menard Linda I, Lot 13 Blk E Crossings, Feb. 15.
$264,165 Maronda Homes Inc Florida to Paul Lude, Paul Weslee, Lot 47 Heron Creek, Feb. 13.
$255,972 Pgci Iv LLC to Powell Steven L, Lot 273 Silverleaf, Feb. 16.
$255,000 Ball Alan K to Deruiter Jeff D, Deruiter Paige N, Lot 90 Highland Ridge, Feb. 15.
$253,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Lansfield Donna Kay, Lansfield Douglas Michael, Lot 30 Heritage Harbour, Feb. 16.
$249,900 Fortunato Valerie L, Hathaway Duane, Hathaway Valerie to Lysaght Barbara D, Lysaght Mary J, Lot 26 Covered Bridge Estates, Feb. 16.
$240,000 Barrett Andrew, Barrett Rhonda to Merz Mark, Lot 141 Silverleaf, Feb. 13.
$240,000 Cristantiello James D, Cristantiello Sandra L to Spiezio Shawn M, Sutton Place Unit T 25, Feb. 13.
$240,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Henderson Celena, Henderson Dale Miller II, Lot 53 Covered Bridge Estates, Feb. 14.
$240,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Cauley Dorothea B, Cauley Michael F, Lot 32 Heritage Harbour, Feb. 16.
$240,000 Schurr Douglas Wayne to Skupniewitz Joseph W, Skupniewitz Mary K, Village Green of Bradenton Unit 6217, Feb. 14.
$238,800 Samuels Laurie A, Samuels William F Jr to Kelleher Patricia C, Lot 18 Blk D Braden River Lakes, Feb. 16.
$238,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Ouano Maria Teresa T, Lot 29 Heritage Harbour, Feb. 15.
$235,000 Martin Barbara A to Laine Raymond P, Laine Theresa M, Lot 13 Blk D Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation, Feb. 13.
$233,000 Faulconer Elvira, Faulconer Michael to Hendrickson Carlton, Hendrickson Pamela, Lot 945 Ridgewood Estates 18Th Addition, Feb. 14.
$232,500 Brunson Theodore R to Pappas George Christian, Lot 60 Woodbrook, Feb. 14.
$232,000 Flores Adriana Veronica Serrado, Merizalde Christian to Pinacvest LLC, Lot 10 Blk H Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation, Feb. 16.
$231,700 Francoer Aline, Pierre Alisena, Pierre Saintania to Pierre Alisena, Lot 21 Blk E Braden River Lakes, Feb. 14.
$229,000 Dwyer Jonnie E to Conquest Property Holdings LLC, Portal Crossing West, Feb. 16.
$228,320 Maronda Homes Inc of Florida to Rickard Kenneth R, Lot 6 Willow Walk, Feb. 16.
$224,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Bellmann Helga P, Omega Trust, Lot 27 Heritage Harbour, Feb. 14.
$223,000 Shadinvest LLC to Hall Gordon, Hall Lynda, Lot 2 Blk 27 Lakeridge Falls, Feb. 15.
$220,000 Ferruh Karaferye Declaration of Trust, Karaferye Ferruh Declaration of Trust, Ones Leyla to Ones Leyla, Ones Leyla L, Lot 7 Blk A Whitfield Country Club Heights, Feb. 15.
$220,000 Ray Mallorie K, Ray Ryan to Bove Derek C, Lot 179 Copperstone, Feb. 16.
$220,000 Twenty Four Twelve LLC to Mahle Craig A, Mahle Diana L, Albert F Messners, Feb. 15.
$212,000 Evans Donna L, Schwiening Margaret D, Schwiening William H III to Housley James D, Housley Rosalyn, Lot 78 Highland Lakes, Feb. 14.
$209,900 Doron Sandra J to Rodriguez Cindy Marie Exposito, Vazquez Christian Manuel Gonzalez, Lot 107 Waterford, Feb. 13.
$205,000 Johnson Debra L, Johnson Robert W to Riverview 2016 LLC, Pt 34-34-17, Feb. 13.
$200,000 Berger Robert G Jr to Barkey Michael, Barkey Whitney, Lot 110 Oakhurst Revised Portion, Feb. 16.
$200,000 Mayotte Holly Hall, Mayotte William F to Kelly Sandra E, Lot 235 Ancient Oaks, Feb. 15.
$199,900 Robison Brenda J, Robison Gerald L to Flinn James G, Lot 9 Blk C Woodlawn Lakes, Feb. 15.
$195,000 Free Joan C, Free William T to Harden John, Harden Mary, Palm Breeze Villas Unit 115, Feb. 16.
$190,000 Fulghum Lisa J, Fulghum Mark D to Ray Mallorie K, Ray Ryan A, Blk 7 Howze Addition to Palmetto, Feb. 16.
$190,000 Hobbs Carrie J, Hobbs Stanley J to Donk Properties LLC, Imperial House of Bradenton Beach Unit 23, Feb. 13.
$189,900 Cah 2014 1 Borrower LLC to Fortune Eileen M, Lot 44 Oakley Place, Feb. 15.
$187,500 VK Trevesta LLC to IH Central Florida LLC, Trevesta, Feb. 13.
$184,900 Happy Sands Home Solutions LLC to Hernandez Leandro, Hernandez Migdiala, Lot 5 Blk C Gateway East Unit 6, Feb. 15.
$180,000 Bank of New York Mellon, Cwabs Inc Asset Backed Certificates Series 2005 13 to Thomas Michael, Lot 27 Blk C Kingsfield, Feb. 14.
$180,000 Fortson Homes LLC to Corchado Lisandra Ramos, Lopez Eric Ramos, Blk B Hill Park, Feb. 15.
$180,000 Hoffman John E, Hoffman Shirley M to Marquis Richard R, Lot 98 Peridia, Feb. 14.
$177,868 DJN Investments of Florida LLC to Dreifuss David A, Dreifuss Lynn R, Lot 116 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Feb. 16.
$172,000 Palacios Eristeo, Palacios Nancy M, Patrick Nancy M to Black Benjamin C, Black Rebecca L, Lot 10 Lamp Post Place, Feb. 14.
$169,500 Legge Nigel Geoffrey to Rodriguez Luis Alberto, Fairway Gardens at Tara Unit 6 101, Feb. 14.
$165,990 Mml I LLC, Pgci I LLC, Pgci Iv LLC to Darr Justin M, Lot 301 Silverleaf, Feb. 13.
$165,000 Bulldog Properties Florida LLC to Mccallum Linda L, Mccallum Steven J, Steven J Mccallum and Linda L Mccallum Revocable Living Trust, Gould Place, Feb. 16.
$162,250 Muller Linda June to Mccallister Linda B, Mccallister Toby A, Terrace III at River Strand Unit 2612, Feb. 13.
$160,000 Boniberger Michael E, Boniberger Steven R to Muhlhauser Anita A, Muhlhauser Robert J, Forty Three West Oaks Unit 12, Feb. 16.
$158,000 Simantov Family Trust, Simantov Natali, Simantov Shlomi to Martinez Gabriel R, Pacheco Laura Munoz, Lot 25 Blk F Southwood Village, Feb. 14.
$156,000 Slv II Cce Venture LP to Djn Investments of Florida LLC, Lot 116 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch, Feb. 16.
$152,500 Reed Family Trust, Reed Nancy J, Reed Thomas J Sr to Hammer Bonnie J, Hammer Edward A, Valencia Garden Unit 237, Feb. 16.
$150,000 Hoch Jadwiga, Hoch Jerzy to Mckenzie Sandra J, Lot 9 Blk E Bayshore Gardens, Feb. 16.
$150,000 Pratt M Angeline to Bohn Donald L, Bohn Karen K, Oryan Village Unit 17, Feb. 15.
$149,900 Jon Franz LLC to Desch R Michael, Desch Susan B, Desch Trust, Lot 7 Marineland, Feb. 14.
$149,000 Mcpherson Deborah, Mcpherson Forrest to Brasgalla David A, Blk D Serena Park, Feb. 15.
$148,800 Hobby Gerald, Hobby Robyn, Logan Barry H, Logan Margaret E, Tbw Mortgage Backed Trust Series 2006 5, US Bank NA to Edgewood Holding LLC, 2010-CA-006216, Feb. 13.
$148,000 Dean Heather A, Dean Ryan L to Reynolds Garth D, Lot 8 Blk G Kirkhaven, Feb. 13.
$147,777 Taylor Laurel A to Garzone Sabino Judith A, Garzone Vincent W, Susan B Leffingwell, Feb. 16.
$146,900 Rinehart Homes LLC to Gerardino Benjamin, Gerardino Rachel, Lot 30 Cortez Landings, Feb. 14.
$145,000 Crooker Frederick C, Crooker Susan E to Swiggart Kenneth M, Swiggart Melodie M, Ridgewood Meadows Unit 131, Feb. 14.
$142,000 Sds Real Estate Solutions LLC to Cole Melissa Ann, Mcqueen Melinda J, Lot 13 Blk A Tangelo Park, Feb. 15.
$140,000 Narbis Michael Edward, Thompson Antoine to Grm Properties LLC, Blk 2 Bayou Harbor, Feb. 16.
$137,500 Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Sam Rodgers Properties Inc, Greyhawk Landing West, Feb. 15.
$130,097 Resource Conservation of Sarasota LLC to Damato Cynthia Fallon, Damato Family Trust, Damato Joseph E, Lot 218 Boca Royal, Feb. 16.
$130,000 Maldonado Ma Elizabet to Garcia Elizabeth, Lot 12 Blk B Oakwood, Feb. 16.
$129,900 Leahan Doreen L to Shockey Gregory L, Shockey Susan Marie, Ironwood Ninth Unit 301 I, Feb. 16.
$128,866 Cortez Landings LLC to Murphy Sean Patrick, Lot 12 Cortez Landings, Feb. 14.
$125,000 Campbell Kevin Maurice to Prosser Bryan, Prosser Melissa, Pt 32-34-22, Feb. 15.
$119,900 Boglarsky Sherry Lynn, Bolgarsky James, Schwind Sherry Lynn to Masi Steven M, Lot 2 Blk F Tangelo Park, Feb. 13.
$114,900 Jaenicke Gary L, Jaenicke Lisa A to Beronda David, Wallace Bonnie, Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative Unit 306, Feb. 16.
$114,900 Rg Crown Mortgage Loan 2004 3, Sun Trust Bank, US Bank NA to Tremaine Judith, Lot 7 Blk A Fairfield Acres, Feb. 13.
$112,500 Glidden Heather J, Glidden Mark N, MeLChianno Heather J, Michelsen Elizabeth S, Moore Karen J, Peasley Danielle, Schmidt Kenneth M to Childers Kellie R, Dugai Sylvia S, Lot 134 River Isles, Feb. 16.
$110,000 Hammer Bonnie J, Hammer Edward A to Rolland Brent, Rolland Sandyann, Wieck Fred, Wieck Kay, El Conquistador Village I Unit 307, Feb. 15.
$110,000 Myrna Jordan Farms LLC to Thompson Bernie L III, Pt 9-35-20, Feb. 14.
$106,339 Clark Elisabeth Meyer, Walsh Elisabeth Meyer, Walsh Thomas to Lsf9 Master Participation Trust, US Bank Trust, Ironwood Eighth Unit 306 J, Feb. 16.
$105,000 Doris D Forrest Living Trust Agreement, Doris D Forrest Revocable Living Trust, Forrest Doris D Living Trust Agreement, Forrest Doris D Revocable Living Trust, Winter Thomas H to Square X Investments LLC, Blk B Main Street Subdivision to Palmetto Florida, Feb. 15.
$105,000 Miceli Jeffrey A, Miceli Susan J to Southwest Investments of Florida LLC, Lot 106 Oakley Place, Feb. 15.
$100,000 Anroch Enterprises Inc to Senzamici Anthony Jr, Senzamici Judy L, Island Beach Club of Manatee County Unit 21, Feb. 16.
$95,000 LM Maker LLC to Richelieu Catherine E, Richelieu Gary L, Lot 6 Grit, Feb. 16.
$94,500 SD TLC LLC to Wetherington Leland C, Lot 38 Lake Club, Feb. 15.
$92,000 Luchkowec Kristie I, Luchkowec Scott A to Mesa Juan C, Bay Pointe at Cortez Unit 1208, Feb. 16.
$90,000 Campbell Kevin Maurice to Prosser Bryan, Prosser Melissa, Pt 32-34-22, Feb. 15.
$90,000 Frank G Norman Revocable Trust, Norman Frank G Revocable Trust, Norman Rusceen to Sbv Advisors Inc, Lot 3 Blk C Bayshore Gardens, Feb. 13.
$89,000 Parsons Ian, Parsons Mary, Pettry Mary to Prima Karen R, Hidden Hollow Unit D 3108, Feb. 15.
$87,000 Hemmig David, Hemmig Michael to Hatfield Robert L, Meadowcroft Unit 1413, Feb. 16.
$86,500 Royal Palm Construction Services LLC to Hands Kathleen, Scarola Pasquale, Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 405 E, Feb. 13.
$85,405 Gamble Creek L C to M I Homes of Sarasota LLC, Lot 7015 Twin Rivers, Feb. 14.
$80,000 Simon David L Jr, Simon Kimberlen to Tran Van Thi, Blk F Bay View Park, Feb. 16.
$78,755 Gamble Creek L C to M I Homes of Sarasota LLC, Lot 7003 Twin Rivers, Feb. 14.
$78,000 Lass Charles William, Lass Karen Rochelle to Bodwell Charles M, Leighton Sarah, Park Acres Estates Unit 73, Feb. 15.
$76,000 Southmere Investments LLC to Duryea Dustin A, Pt 8-34-18, Feb. 15.
$75,000 Brougham Reo Owner LP to Margerum Narda Dene, Lot 27 Blk A Tidevue Estates, Feb. 16.
$75,000 Gurlacz Stephen C, Gurlacz Tammy E to De Waal Marianna, Ironwood First Unit 104 B, Feb. 16.
$75,000 Reich Theodore O, Rubenau Elaine B to Nammacher Thomas, Whitesel Patricia L, Lot 53 Blk D Sunny Shores Trailer Community, Feb. 15.
$73,900 Ninos Emmanuel, Ninos Parthenopi to Hess David N, Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 201, Feb. 16.
$73,500 Walls Theresa, Walls Thomas O to Shope Danny, Shope Martha, Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 38, Feb. 14.
$72,000 Wonders Dorothy to Rohr Jeanne M, Rohr Robert F, Lot 8 Blk 10 Tropic Isles Mobile Home Estates, Feb. 13.
$71,000 A and B Bradenton Properties LLC to Perl Lisa, Creekview Unit 2C, Feb. 16.
$71,000 Botbyl Kenneth George to Desoto Holdings Inc, Garrett, Feb. 15.
$70,000 Aps 49Th Street LLC to Geartz Kathie J, Geartz Kent W, Kathie J Geartz Revocable Living Trust, Pt 36-33-17, Feb. 16.
$67,000 Trust Mortgage LLC to Jmb Analytics LLC, Blk B Carmel Heights, Feb. 14.
$65,000 Mary E West Living Trust, West Mary E to Thompson Rick, Lot 108 Tidevue Estates, Feb. 15.
$58,112 Florida Southern Property Services LLC to Clark Alva Keith II, Clark Jennifer L, Rosedale Manor, Feb. 15.
$56,000 Kaminski Peter P to Serterides George N, Lakeview Unit 116, Feb. 14.
$50,000 Penna Jerome E, Penna Ruth Ann to Lutz Jennifer A, Lutz Larry E, Golf Lakes Residents Unit 218, Feb. 14.
$50,000 Reinard Dawn M Yotis, Reinard Scott W to Salamon James Randall, Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 20, Feb. 16.
$48,500 Paradise Bay Estates Inc to Aldridge Kathy L, Paradise Bay Estates Unit 23 H, Feb. 13.
$47,000 Gerig Barry S, Gerig Helen A to Button Carol S, Burgundy Unit 418, Feb. 15.
$44,000 Libby Diana L, Libby William R to Tucker George W, Tucker Sharon L, Lot 77 North River Estates, Feb. 14.
$44,000 Teigen Darlene Y, Teigen William E to Stickels David B, Lot 24 Blk 21 Trailer Estates, Feb. 15.
$42,000 Wonders Dorothy E, Wonders Mark R to Guest Virginia, Guest Wilmer, Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 062 A, Feb. 16.
$40,000 Gamble David Louis Sr, Gamble Sheila to Thirty Two 903 LLC, Lot 10 Blk 3 Lake Park, Feb. 14.
$38,090 Bara Dennis, Bara Katherine to Kobos Rebecca M, Shoemaker Joel A, Pine Bay Forest Unit 10, Feb. 14.
$33,500 Fugate Mary to Rotar Igor, Rotar Polina, Bayshore Gardens Condominium Apartments Unit 2, Feb. 14.
$32,000 Cox George H, Cox Linda C to Shink Jean G, Shink Marie Ginette, 0, Feb. 15.
$32,000 Sytsma Anthony G to Rigsby David G, Rigsby Deborah P, Sugar Creek Campground Estates Unit 23, Feb. 14.
$30,000 Trites Roderick J, Trites Sheba B to Gorbandt Debra, Gorbandt Mark, Country Retreat Unit 55, Feb. 15.
$25,500 Invest PI LLC to Ltc Signature Homes LLC, Rosedale, Feb. 15.
$24,300 HSBC Bank USA, Renaissance Home Equity Loan Trust 2006 3 to Florida Minority Community Reinvestment Coalition Inc, Blk F J K Singletary, Feb. 16.
