Three new restaurants coming online in Bradenton over the next week

Within a week, Bradenton’s dining crowd will have a new sports bar and grill, a barbecue joint and a riverside restaurant to go to when hunger strikes.
On Friday, Duffy’s Sports Grill at 3005 University Parkway will open at 11 a.m. The opening of this Duffy’s location – it will be the 34th in Florida – is significant because it falls on the birthday of Paul Emmett, the company’s late founder and owner.
“We are looking forward to introducing Duffy’s to our new neighbors as we open our 34th location in Sarasota,” Duffy’s Sports Grill president Jason Emmett said in a release. “All of our store openings are memorable, but with this location’s Grand Opening falling on my father’s birthday, Duffy’s of Sarasota will always have a special meaning to me and my family. My father would have loved to see how his company has continued to grow and expand, and would have been particularly excited about this Sarasota location.”
Duffy’s, born in Lake Park in 1985, offers a variety of drink specials, burgers, salads, pasta and entree specials for sports and non-sports fans alike. The 6,000-square-foot Sarasota Duffy’s location will have more than 80 60-inch high-definition flat-screen TVs where patrons can catch all of their favorite games. For more information about Duffy’s, visit duffysmvp.com.
Mission BBQ, a patriotic barbecue restaurant that debuted in Maryland in September 2011, will open to the public in Bradenton at noon on Monday. In true Mission BBQ style, the location at 4479 14th St. W. will first host a military appreciation night from 6-9 p.m. on Friday.
The fundraiser is open to the public and will benefit the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, a nonprofit organization that offers financial assistance for post-secondary education to surviving children of Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps special operations personnel, according to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation website.
Mission BBQ’s menu includes the classics expected at a barbecue joint: brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken and sides such as mac and cheese and baked beans.
For more details about the Mission BBQ menu and the company, visit mission-bbq.com.
One month ago, the Bradenton community received the long-awaited news of what would fill the former Tarpon Pointe Grill & Tiki Bar spot on the Manatee River. The Caddy’s brand, a bar and grill with two locations in St. Petersburg, will open as Caddy’s at the Pointe next week.
The company’s Facebook page announced the location at 801 Riverside Dr. E. would open on Tuesday, but owner Barry O’Connor said it may end up being Wednesday or Thursday.
For a preview of what’s to come at Caddy’s at the Pointe, visit caddys.com.
Hours for Duffy’s Sports Grill
- Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-midnight
Hours for Mission BBQ
- Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
Hours for Caddy’s at the Pointe
- Sunday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m.
- Friday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-3 a.m.
