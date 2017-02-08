Tarpon Pointe property revived as riverside bar and grill

Almost exactly a year after it was announced that Tarpon Pointe Grill & Tiki Bar would close, a new bar and grill business is moving in.
A bar and grill with two locations in St. Petersburg, Caddy’s on Central and Caddy’s On the Beach, is moving into the Tarpon Pointe property in Bradenton at 801 Riverside Drive E., close to the end of the Bradenton Riverwalk.
Nathan Greer, who will be the general manager at the Bradenton Caddy’s, was unable to disclose an opening date or the length of the lease.
“But it’s solid; we’re going to be there for a while,” Greer said. “We’re not going anywhere.”
The menu will be similar to the other Caddy’s locations but tweaked slightly to better “fit the Bradenton area. We’re still tinkering with it right now.”
Via a Craigslist posting, Greer invites anyone interested in working at the location to contact him. He’s not certain what the total number of staff will be by the end.
“We’re just going to stuff our restaurant with as many good people as possible,” Greer said.
