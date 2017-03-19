Port Manatee trade hub drawing global interest

For centuries, the world’s major seaports have been magnets for global commercial interests. Those that fully capitalize on this attractive power have become the most dynamic gateways of international trade and greatest socioeconomic contributors to their surrounding communities.
At Port Manatee, the advancement of a leading-edge platform for global trade and technology is attracting interest from a broad range of worldwide enterprises and nurturing these companies in expanding their international scope and local impact.
The International Trade Hub at Port Manatee, founded in 2014, is actively providing expert advice and support in assisting numerous firms with production, distribution and related activities, including development of inventive supply chain approaches.
Just as the commodities moving across Port Manatee docks are diverse, the businesses engaged with the International Trade Hub at Port Manatee are extremely varied in their product lines.
Companies that already have been drawn to the hub include those selling water coolers and drinking fountains, vintage electric bikes, military vehicle mountings, roller-deck platforms, recyclable exhibit booths, catalog automation technology, heat exchanger coils and industrial rolling solutions.
A trade mission to Spain has proven particularly successful in bringing activity to the International Trade Hub at Port Manatee.
For example, Mangata World Inc., an importer of extra virgin olive oil and gourmet dulce de leche from Spain and premium Sri Lankan tea, has established offices at the hub’s location in the Port Manatee Intermodal Building and is actively hiring sales and distribution team members.
Several Spain-based firms have set up shop at the International Trade Hub at Port Manatee as well. Those include:
▪ Biovert S.L., a leader in plant nutrition products under the Manvert label;
▪ Sanisec, a pioneer in powders used for sanitization of animal housing;
▪ Techos Técnicos Venitlación, S.L., a manufacturer of ventilated ceiling systems;
▪ Fator Tornillería Industrial, a maker of industrial fasteners;
▪ Béjar Signature, S.L., a producer and marketer of fragrances.
The hub’s business roster also features international attorneys and translation services. And the Port Manatee Intermodal Building offers space for companies to maintain U.S. inventories.
Trade officials from the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Colombia, Guatemala and Turkey are among those who recently spoke at or are scheduled to soon present at meetings of the Manatee County Port Authority in response to invitations from the International Trade Hub.
Workshops at the hub and throughout the world aim to further encourage innovative commercial ties.
Partners in these efforts include officials of the Manatee County Redevelopment and Economic Opportunity department, Bradenton Area Economic Development Corp., Manatee Chamber of Commerce and the city of Palmetto.
As the International Trade Hub at Port Manatee continues to grow, it is expected to play an increasingly significant role in heightening Port Manatee’s already-impressive annual economic impact of more than $2.3 billion, while adding to the more than 24,000 jobs supported by the port and related operations.
Carlos Buqueras is the executive director at Port Manatee and can be reached at cbuqueras@portmanatee.com.
