Incentivized: Manatee County encourages job creation at Motorworks

The Manatee County Economic Development Program agreed to provide $30,000 in incentives to Motorworks Brewing for job creation. Though the added employment at the brewery is a plus for Manatee County’s economy, a City of Bradenton noise ordinance has complicated the brewery’s business situation, owners say. Since the brewery opened in February 2014, neighbors of Motorworks, 1014 9th St. W., have struggled to deal with effects from live music, dog-friendly events and outdoor activity held in the brewery’s beer garden. Now Motorworks is contemplating leaving Manatee County.