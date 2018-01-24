More homes could be on the way at this Lakewood Ranch golf community

Twenty-three lots at Country Club East, a 7-Eleven convenience store and a tire store were among the top sales in the most recent Manatee County property report.
The sales reported this week by the Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court include:
- SLV II CCE Venture LF of Lakewood Ranch sold 23 lots in Country Club East for $3,680,000 to SD CCE LLC of Naples. County Club East is located east of Lorraine Road between State Road 70 and University Parkway.
- KT Lakewood Ranch FL Landlord LLC of Atlanta sold a Kauffman Tire Company store for $3,097,581 to National Retail Properties LP of Orlando. The tire store at 6008 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., in the Lakewood Walk shopping center, opened in 2012. It last changed hands April 12, 2017, selling for $2.9 million. National Retail Properties is a real estate investment trust.
- The Coffin Family Trust sold a 7-Eleven convenience store at 5914 State Road 70 E., in River Landings Centre West, for $3 million. The new owner is VRE Bradenton LLC of Southlake, Texas.
- Barnett Quinton Brooks and Caroline Popper sold a 2,384-square-foot house at 206 Spring Lane, Anna Maria Island, for $2,574,500. The new owners are Charles E. Davis Jr. and Renay Althea Davis of Louisville, Ky. The house last sold for $757,000 in 2001.
