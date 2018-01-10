Top Realtor in Bradenton-Sarasota area had $105.4 million in sales

Roger Pettingell of Longboat Key Coldwell Banker Global Luxury recorded $105.4 million in real estate sales in 2017 to lead all Realtors in the Bradenton-Sarasota area.
Jason Sato of Sato Real Estate on Anna Maria Island finished the year with $93.9 million in sales, the most of any Manatee County Realtor.
Pettingell has led the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee in sales for eight years.
“It was definitely a record-breaking year,” Pettingell said, noting that his sales in 2016 totaled $77 million.
Never miss a local story.
There is only so much waterfront and there is a lot of wealth out there.
Roger Pettingell, Longboat Key Coldwell Banker Global Luxury
“We had a really slow start to the year,” Pettingell said of 2017, citing “election hangover and uncertainty about what the new year would bring.”
Looking ahead to 2018, Pettingell said there is a sense of urgency among buyers.
“There is only so much waterfront, and there is a lot of wealth out there,” he said.
Sato, a Realtor and co-owner of Sato Real Estate, recorded 78 transactions — 38 sold and 40 listed — for a total of $93.9 million in sales, the most of any real estate agent in Manatee County.
Sato’s biggest home sale, $4.5 million for a beachfront home at 102 Mangrove Ave. in Anna Maria, marked the highest price paid for a single-family home on the island. His sales in 2017 more than doubled his sales in 2016 and 2015, when he was Anna Maria Island’s leading Realtor.
After graduating from Florida State University with a degree in economics, he returned to Anna Maria Island, where he grew up, and began his real estate career 13 years ago. In 2006 he opened Sato Real Estate with his mother, Barbara Sato.
Sato attributed his success in 2017 to selling more higher end properties, and having a lot of transactions, too.
“I am fortunate to live and work on Anna Maria. Being part of the community and growing up out here helped,” Sato said of his sales success. “I have a lot of loyal customers and I would like to thank them.”
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
Comments