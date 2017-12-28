Proposed shopping center could bring grocery, eatery to Parrish

The Fort Hamer Commons shopping center proposed for 13.3 acres on the southeast corner of U.S. 301 and Fort Hamer Road could bring a grocery store, sit-down restaurant and more to the Parrish community.
Plans for the property at 12055 U.S. 301 and 5751 Fort Hamer Road were submitted to Manatee County Building and Development Services this month.
Ben Jordan, past president of the Parrish Civic Association, greeted the news with a bit of skepticism, remembering how Benderson Development Company’s plans to build a shopping center, anchored by Walmart at the intersection of U.S. 301 and Erie Road, failed to pan out.
“Until you see it open, you don’t believe it,” said Jordan, who has long lobbied for a new sit-down restaurant in Parrish.
A development group approached the association several years ago and rolled out its ideas for the site, raising some concerns about traffic, and then nothing else was heard, Jordan said.
If there is going to be a full-service, sit-down restaurant there or a grocery story, anything like that would be welcome.
Since that time, the Fort Hamer Bridge has opened and a four-way traffic signal has been installed at Fort Hamer Road and U.S. 301.
“If there is going to be a full-service, sit-down restaurant there or a grocery story, anything like that would be welcome,” Jordan said.
The property, owned by William and Katherine Marsh of Montrose, Michigan, would be developed by an unidentified party that has a contract on the parcel.
Developers first approached Manatee County Government on July 31, 2015, with their plans in a pre-application meeting. At that time, plans included a possible 41,000-square-foot grocery story, a drive-through restaurant and a convenience store with gas pumps.
Documents submitted with the application also mention a health club, day care center and sit-down restaurant, among other possible tenants.
“We submitted our application just before the holidays,” said Misty Servia of King Engineering, which serves as the agent for the shopping center.
Although plans were submitted under the name Fort Hamer Crossing, the shopping center would be called Fort Hamer Commons, Servia said.
With public hearings and time needed to work the application through the approval process, Servia said it would probably be nine months before ground could be broken.
The shopping center would be the first of its kind in the Village of Parrish, Jordan said.
