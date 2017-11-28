Survey reveals how much Florida shoppers spend during holiday season

When it comes to holiday shopping, Florida residents open their wallets pretty wide.
That’s according to a new study by SkinStore, an online premium beauty store. After surveying the spending habits of 2,000 Americans, the company found that the average Florida shopper spends $850 on gifts, the second-highest statewide average.
Texas came out on top, with its shoppers spending $900 on average. New York, Massachusetts and Ohio took the third, fourth and fifth spots, respectively.
SkinStore also took a look at where holiday cheapskates live. Washington, California and Nevada residents spend an average of $180 on their loved ones.
Never miss a local story.
When all is said and done women spend an average of $700 on family and friends, while men spend $400, but the survey also took a much deeper dive into what people look forward to receiving during the holidays.
According to the study, women in relationships, on average, expect their man to spend $250 on them. Most end up disappointed though. The average man spends about $90 on his lady.
Men have lower standards for their gifts, the study said, with the average man expecting gifts around the $200 range. SkinStore says most women just about satisfy that desire — 70 percent of women spend $170.
The survey found that while men and women, on average, fail to spend quite as much as their significant other would like, they still spend the most on their partners.
Thankfully, the survey also highlights what the average man or woman would like as a gift. Unsurprisingly, the wish lists are vastly different.
The most-desired gift for men is a ticket to a sports game, with 35 percent of men listing it as their No. 1 preference. The same percentage of women said what they want most is quality time with their loved ones. Cold hard cash came in at No. 2 for both sexes, though.
Survey respondents also told SkinStore what gifts would leave them in a not-so-merry mood. Women say they’d take a pass on household appliances and clothing, while men said books and food were the worst possible gifts.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
Comments