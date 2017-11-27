CopaMoca opens soon, looks to establish a Little Italy in Village of the Arts

More Videos 10:02 Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse Pause 1:35 Bradenton’s Linger Lodge Restaurant reopening 1:32 What happens during a school lockdown? 1:54 Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 0:49 Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 1:01 Shoppers evacuated from Arlington, Texas mall in aftermath of shooting 1:00 First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations 1:10 Train carrying molten sulfur derails in Florida 2:29 Not every Caribbean island was battered this hurricane season 0:50 A big show of small art kicks off artsHop on Anna Maria Island Video Link copy Embed Code copy

New Italian bakery to open in the Village of the Arts CopaMoca hopes to open by the middle of December in the Village of the Arts. The owner will offer a sweet and savory menu and his real love is telling the story of Italy with his pastries. CopaMoca hopes to open by the middle of December in the Village of the Arts. The owner will offer a sweet and savory menu and his real love is telling the story of Italy with his pastries. Mark Young Bradenton Herald

