Gadget Guru: These guitars are made out of torn-down buildings in Detroit

If you’re struggling to find a unique, out-of-the-ordinary gift for someone special this holiday season, here’s a head start.
Custom-made guitar
Wallace Detroit Guitars are one-of-a-kind handmade instruments made of reclaimed wood from several Detroit historical landmarks.
Each guitar – prices range from $2,800 to $3,800 – has an original story since each has a unique grain pattern. The wood comes from places such as floorboards of the former Detroit Fire Department Headquarters, benches of The Brewster Wheeler Recreation Center and many other sites.
When ordering, use the “Build Your Own Guitar’’ feature to choose body style, wood choice and hardware options. This option also uses custom finishes, including hand-rubbed oil, sunburst nitrocellulose lacquer or high gloss nitrocellulose lacquer.
The purchase also comes with a certificate of authenticity and a one-of-a-kind handmade guitar strap fashioned from reclaimed car upholstery and a hard-shell leather case.
More information: wallacedetroitguitars.com
Headphones
Focal’s new high-end Clear high-fidelity headphones ($1,499) are equipped with a revolutionary copper voice coil. This gives your tunes a remarkable dynamic sound across the audio spectrum with bass that is always controlled, even at high volumes, and exemplary sound in the high-end.
Focal, a leading French speaker and headphone manufacturer, says on its website that the use of copper gives the voice coil a strong magnetic field, resulting in sound that recreates the dynamics of the original recording.
Each ear has a new generation of full-range speakers, with memory foam cushions covered with a perforated microfiber fabric. An adjustable headband is constructed with solid aluminum and covered with leather outside and perforated microfiber fabric inside for comfort.
A hard case and durable braided cables are included.
More: focal.com
Briefcase generator
The Renogy Phoenix Briefcase Generator ($599.99) takes power on the go and all that is needed for a full recharge is the sun.
The compact and portable all-in-one solar-powered briefcase is built with two highly efficient Monocrystalline Solar Panels. Additional panels can be added for faster charging.
It’s equipped with two DC outputs, four USB ports, a cigarette socket and a standard household 110-volt plug. The stored power can charge a laptop up to five times, deliver 32 iPhone charges or a GoPro up to 47 times with the rechargeable battery pack.
It can even power some TVs and small appliances, making it ideal for camping or emergency situations.
The locking briefcase is built with a carrying handle, an AC or DC power switch and a battery-level indicator.
More: renogy.com
