Wallace Detroit Guitars are one-of-a-kind handmade instruments made of reclaimed wood from several Detroit historical landmarks.
Wallace Detroit Guitars are one-of-a-kind handmade instruments made of reclaimed wood from several Detroit historical landmarks. TNS Handout
Wallace Detroit Guitars are one-of-a-kind handmade instruments made of reclaimed wood from several Detroit historical landmarks. TNS Handout

Business

Gadget Guru: These guitars are made out of torn-down buildings in Detroit

By Gregg Ellman

Special to the Herald

November 21, 2017 10:04 AM

If you’re struggling to find a unique, out-of-the-ordinary gift for someone special this holiday season, here’s a head start.

Custom-made guitar

Wallace Detroit Guitars are one-of-a-kind handmade instruments made of reclaimed wood from several Detroit historical landmarks.

Each guitar – prices range from $2,800 to $3,800 – has an original story since each has a unique grain pattern. The wood comes from places such as floorboards of the former Detroit Fire Department Headquarters, benches of The Brewster Wheeler Recreation Center and many other sites.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

When ordering, use the “Build Your Own Guitar’’ feature to choose body style, wood choice and hardware options. This option also uses custom finishes, including hand-rubbed oil, sunburst nitrocellulose lacquer or high gloss nitrocellulose lacquer.

The purchase also comes with a certificate of authenticity and a one-of-a-kind handmade guitar strap fashioned from reclaimed car upholstery and a hard-shell leather case.

More information: wallacedetroitguitars.com

Headphones

Focal’s new high-end Clear high-fidelity headphones ($1,499) are equipped with a revolutionary copper voice coil. This gives your tunes a remarkable dynamic sound across the audio spectrum with bass that is always controlled, even at high volumes, and exemplary sound in the high-end.

2- Gadget Guru
Focal’s new high-end Clear high-fidelity headphones are equipped with a revolutionary copper voice coil.
TNS Handout

Focal, a leading French speaker and headphone manufacturer, says on its website that the use of copper gives the voice coil a strong magnetic field, resulting in sound that recreates the dynamics of the original recording.

Each ear has a new generation of full-range speakers, with memory foam cushions covered with a perforated microfiber fabric. An adjustable headband is constructed with solid aluminum and covered with leather outside and perforated microfiber fabric inside for comfort.

A hard case and durable braided cables are included.

More: focal.com

Briefcase generator

The Renogy Phoenix Briefcase Generator ($599.99) takes power on the go and all that is needed for a full recharge is the sun.

The compact and portable all-in-one solar-powered briefcase is built with two highly efficient Monocrystalline Solar Panels. Additional panels can be added for faster charging.

3-Gadget Guru
The Renogy Phoenix Briefcase Generator takes power on the go and all that is needed for a full recharge is the sun.
TNS Handout

It’s equipped with two DC outputs, four USB ports, a cigarette socket and a standard household 110-volt plug. The stored power can charge a laptop up to five times, deliver 32 iPhone charges or a GoPro up to 47 times with the rechargeable battery pack.

4-Gadget Guru
The Renogy Phoenix Briefcase Generator is equipped with two DC outputs, four USB ports, a cigarette socket and a standard household 110-volt plug.
TNS Handout

It can even power some TVs and small appliances, making it ideal for camping or emergency situations.

The locking briefcase is built with a carrying handle, an AC or DC power switch and a battery-level indicator.

More: renogy.com

Contact Gregg Ellman at greggellman@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter: @greggellman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

    The Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) released another surveillance video acquired by its undercover investigators at the Burnham Dairy Farm, located in Okeechobee, Florida. The video captures the secret realities of torment inflicted on dairy cows at those farms trusted to supply some of the largest brands and grocery stores.

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 10:02

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
Group releases video alleging abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm 5:12

Group releases video alleging abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm

View More Video