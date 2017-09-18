Home or car damaged in Irma? Here’s what your insurance will cover

More Videos 9:23 Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content) Pause 0:54 Farmers market planned for Lakewood Ranch 1:12 A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:34 Bodycam shows suspect dragging Florida officer with car in attempted getaway 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 0:51 Derek Jeter asks for patience as angry Marlins fans pelt him with questions 1:53 Ex-state legislator Daisy Baez pleads guilty to perjury charge in Miami 1:01 Astronauts at the International Space Station make pizza in zero gravity 1:03 Know a Grinch? See if this 'Grinch Face' makes the grade Video Link copy Embed Code copy

3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim The National Flood Insurance program director walks you through how to file your flood insurance claim, from documentation to working with an adjuster. The National Flood Insurance program director walks you through how to file your flood insurance claim, from documentation to working with an adjuster. FEMA/YouTube & Meta Viers/McClatchy

