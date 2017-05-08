County eyes five projects to be funded through $6.3 million in Restore Act dollars

1:36 COMMERCIAL: Kraft Mac & Cheese celebrates swearing 'like a mother' Pause

1:37 First homes under construction at Lakewood Ranch Waterside

2:50 Timeline in 2014 Avalos triple murder case

1:08 Lakewood Ranch runner John Rivera discusses Ole Miss commitment

0:39 Moped gang breaks tourist's leg as they try to steal his watch

5:47 Youth soccer team embraces coach after he comes out as transgender

2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals

0:15 Watch how traffic is detoured after big crash on Cortez Road in Bradenton

1:57 Who said foster children have to be sad?