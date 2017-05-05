First homes at Lakewood Ranch Waterside under construction

Construction has started on the first two homes of a projected 5,144 planned for Lakewood Ranch’s Waterside community.
The development of Waterside, originally named Lakewood Ranch South, is developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch’s first residential venture in Sarasota County.
After a quarter century of planning and anticipation, SMR broke ground on the 1,425-acre project in April 2016 with the focus on the four-laning and extension of Deer Drive, Lakewood Ranch Boulevard and Lorraine Road.
Pulte Homes broke ground on two models for its Shoreview neighborhood at Waterside last month. Shoreview is planned for 246 single-family detached homes on 66- and 72-foot lots.
Shoreview will be built off Deer Drive around two lakes totaling 144 acres. Shoreview is planned for nine home designs, ranging from two to five bedrooms, and two- to three-car garages. Pricing has not been announced. Models are expected to be completed by July 1.
Richard Bedford, vice president of planning for Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, on the Lorraine Road, Deer Drive and Lakewood Ranch Boulevard extensions expected to be completed by early July.
“The excitement and anticipation we are receiving for Shoreview at Lakewood Ranch Waterside has been tremendous,” Josh Graeve, vice president of sales for Pulte’s Southwest Florida division, said in a press release. “Shoreview will offer premier estate homes on the most spectacular long lake views. Our nine floor plans are designed for how you live. The innovative designs feature open gathering areas, flexible living spaces and personalized design options that give you the ability to give it your own special touch.”
Presales and site tours at Shoreview begin June 1, with contracts accepted beginning July 1.
With the rapid pace of work, it is conceivable that the first residents of Waterside will be living in their new homes by the end of the year.
Richard Bedford, vice president of planning for SMR, said this week that the Lorraine Road, Deer Drive and Lakewood Ranch Boulevard extensions will be completed by early July, with the exception of a portion of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard extending from SMR’s southern border to Fruitville Road. That stretch of road has been held up by right-of-way acquisition issues.
“All of these will be done in advance of any air conditioners being turned on,” Bedford said.
Homes by Towne plans to break ground on Lakehouse Cove, located off Lorraine Road, starting this month. Model completion is forecast between December and January . Presales will begin in August and September. Planned are 391 homes on 52- and 65-foot lots.
This week, heavy machinery was at work on the Homes by Towne site, including a truck spraying a stream of water to hold down dust.
“The interest in our new lakefront community has been overwhelming and we are excited to unveil our newest floor plans and LakeHouse Lodge amenity center soon,” Kitt Kearney, vice president of sales and marketing for Homes by Towne, said in a press release.
Arthur Rutenberg Homes and Lee Wetherington Homes also will build in Lakehouse Cove on 76-foot lots, with two models each.
“Lakehouse Cove and its amenity features will be sure to have something for everyone,” Derek Nelson, president of Arthur Rutenberg/Nelson Homes, Inc., said in a press release.
Waterside is being built around seven lakes, with more than 20 miles of shoreline.
Construction on Waterside Place, the village center, is expected to begin in 2018 on Kingfisher Lake. It will be home to retail shops, apartments, restaurants, offices and the Players Centre for Performing Arts.
“Kingfisher Lake is spectacular,” Gregg Carlson, CEO of Lee Wetherington Homes, said in a press release. “The new Waterside Place, parks and interconnectivity will create a unique community.”
A series of Waterside previews offering tours and information are planned for May-July. To register, visit lwrwaterside.com.
