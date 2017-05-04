Gov. Rick Scott makes local stop to rally support for budget priorities

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:32 United Airlines CEO apologizes again at hearing on customer service concerns Pause 3:08 How to bet the Kentucky Derby 0:52 Man robs woman using ATM, bystanders fail to help 0:50 Man asked woman to 'call a cab' after robbing bank 1:51 A guide to Lakewood Ranch track and field's top state contenders 2:15 Mother fights for changes after death of son to opioids 3:58 A glimpse into the Manatee County workshop on opioid abuse 1:34 Protesters call for state senator Artiles' resignation 1:01 A Star Wars Day message from NASA 1:04 Sore subject: Faith Hill booed for mentioning NFL Draft at St. Louis concert Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Florida Gov. Rick Scott stopped at PropLogix in Sarasota on Thursday to rally funding support for Enterprise Florida, Visit Florida and fixing the Herbert Hoover Dike. Janelle O'Dea Bradenton Herald