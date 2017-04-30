Bulk Food Superstore planned for Ellenton this summer

Lindsay Brama created a stir when she posted the news on the Parrish Parents Network Facebook page that a Bulk Food Superstore was coming to Ellenton.
“We carry all your favorite snacks, plus a large selection of nuts, dried fruit, spices, flours, gourmet oils and vinegars, and so much more, including gluten-free products and sugar-free candies,” Brama wrote.
Even though the store is not expected to open until sometime this summer in the Ellenton Kmart shopping center near Ellenton Premium Outlets, Brama said the owners are pleased with the public reaction.
“We are thrilled with the online response so far,” she said.
The new store would be the second Bulk Food Superstore. The first is located in Sun City Center in the Cypress Village Plaza, 3804 Sun City Center Blvd.
After thinking about it for several years, Annette and Brian Brama brought the bulk food concept from their native Canada to Florida. Once they decided to move forward, they moved quickly.
“We moved to Bradenton in August, got possession of the store property in October and opened in December,” Annette Brama said. “We always vacationed in the Tampa Bay area, and Brian’s mother lives in Sun City Center. We settled in Bradenton because it is a nice location and the schools are good. We always had in our mind we wouldn’t stop at one store.”
Oliver and Lindsay Brama and Brian and Annette Brama jointly own the planned Ellenton store. Oliver and Brian are brothers. They are now scouting locations in Bradenton and Sarasota for two more stores.
The benefit of any bulk food store is that you can buy as little or as much of a product as you want.
Annette Bramer, one of the owners of Bulk Food Superstore
At the Sun City Center store, rows of bins contain everything from candies to flour, dried fruit, seeds, grains, nuts and more.
“The response has been great. People like all the variety. We’ve added some products and eliminated some products. Especially surprising has been the demand for the specialty flours, the spices and bulk teas,” Annette Brama said.
The Ellenton location will include a store and a warehouse and offer more selections than the store in Sun City Center, she said.
“The benefit of any bulk food store is that you can buy as little or as much of a product as you want. It’s designed for your lifestyle,” Annette Brama said. “It is a fun shopping experience. We might not be able to fulfill every request, but if you have a special request, we will do our best to get it for you.”
Although Bulk Food Superstore is not a discount store, the owners seeks to be competitive with their pricing and pass along savings from buying in bulk.
I love it. I enjoy being with people, telling them how this came to be and helping them with their shopping.
Mary Rose, a former Lakewood Ranch resident who now manages the Bulk Food Superstore in Sun City Center
Mary Rose retired after 42 years as a nurse and sold her home in Lakewood Ranch to move to Sun City Center to become manager of the Bulk Food Superstore there.
“I love it,” Rose said of her new job. “I enjoy being with people, telling them how this came to be and helping them with their shopping.”
Hours at the Sun City Center store are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit bulkfoodsuperstore.com, or call 813-938-1605.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
