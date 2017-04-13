Live in Florida? Need a job? Amazon is hiring, and you get to work from home

For those who feel there is nothing like working from home, Amazon might have a spot for you.
The online giant recently announced it is planning to hire more than 5,000 home-based part-time workers during the next year as part of its virtual customer service program.
One of the requisites: A Florida residence.
“There are lots of people who want or need a flexible job — whether they’re a military spouse, a college student or a parent — and we’re happy to empower these talented people no matter where they happen to live,” said Tom Weiland, Amazon’s vice president for worldwide customer service.
“Our Virtual Customer Service program allows military spouses to move with their family as they need to” https://t.co/GbMfOtPbIa pic.twitter.com/EySpLeQ493— Amazon News (@amazonnews) April 6, 2017
To be considered, applicants must:
▪ Live in a specific list of 24 states, of which Florida is one;
▪ Have a high school diploma;
▪ Be fluent in English;
▪ Be comfortable with a computer;
▪ Be able to complete I-9 work authorization forms in person.
According to officials, virtually located employees who work 20 hours or more per week will receive benefits, including life and disability insurance, dental and vision insurance with premiums paid in full by Amazon, and funding toward medical insurance. Sick and vacation time also will be part of the benefits package.
Moreover, work-at-home employees can become part of the company’s career choice program that pre-pays 95 percent of tuition for courses in high-demand fields, regardless of relevancy to Amazon.
The pay is expected to be $10 per hour, and most hours will be at night and on weekends.
Amazon also announced it will create more than 25,000 part-time positions during the next year at its fulfillment centers – including the one in Ruskin in southern Hillsborough County – where employees sort and consolidate packages for customers. That’s on top of the more than 100,000 full-time, full-benefit jobs the company has vowed to create in the U.S. during the next 18 months.
To learn more, visit amazondelivers.jobs.
