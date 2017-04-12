Horne honored as winner of Schulz Award

John Horne, the owner of Anna Maria Oyster Bar, was selected as the 2017 Kent C. Schulz winner by the Leadership Manatee Alumni Association on Wednesday.
In its 22nd year, the Schulz award goes to a successful professional who also gives selflessly to the community.
Part of the Anna Maria Island community since 1990, Horne’s commitment to bettering Manatee and Sarasota counties is well known – he hosts many charity events at his four restaurants and has helped raise money for numerous organizations while looking to help those in need.
Horne is a 2007 graduate of the Leadership Manatee program and a 2010 graduate of Leadership Florida.
