Palmetto Pines Golf Course making way for new community

One of the area’s most inexpensive and relaxed golf links, Palmetto Pines Golf Course, is set to begin a long-anticipated conversion to an upscale neighborhood later this year.
Developer Pat Neal bought the 210-acre property at 14355 Golf Course Road in 2006 for $15.1 million, with long-term plans to develop it.
Leisa Weintraub, vice president of marketing and creative director for Neal Communities, confirmed this week that Neal plans to close nine of the 27 holes of golf later this year to start work on 240 homes, the first phase of 610 homes planned for a yet unnamed gated community. Another 18 holes will eventually be closed as development of the gated community continues.
The new community is planned for an opening in late 2018.
Founded in the early 1950s by the Meyers family, proceeds from the course were originally used to benefit the Palmetto Boys and Girls Club, according to Herald archives. The money from the 2006 sale was invested to provide funding for the Boys and Girls Club.
Golfers on Thursday greeted the news with sadness, although most seemed to know that new housing was coming to the course.
“I am kind of sad. It has quite a history and has been here a long time,” Judy Pfister said.
Golfer John Lindsey said he likes the course because tee times aren’t required, and if one hole is busy, that he can go to another.
“For $20, you can’t beat it,” John Johnson said. “When they close it, I’ll probably sell my clubs at a yard sale.”
A buildout date for the new development has not yet been set, Weintraub said, but amenities planned so far include a clubhouse, pool and dog park.
Tracy Trahan, Manatee County’s principal planner for the project, confirmed that Neal is seeking termination and dissolution of the Palmetto Pines Community Development District.
Developers sometimes use community development districts to finance infrastructure through assessments on residents who live in the neighborhoods. Neal decided to privately finance the project, rather than use a CDD so that the community could be gated. Neighborhoods that are financed through a CDD must be open to the public.
Golf Course Road has seen rapid development with new neighborhoods like Cross Creek, Gamble Creek, Gamble Creek Preserve and River Reach.
Several golfers said that once Palmetto Pines Golf Course closes, they will likely play at the Buffalo Creek Golf Course.
