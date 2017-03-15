Luxury riverfront house with green roof listed in time for St. Patrick’s Day

The luxury house with the green roof, and lots of green decorative touches inside at 6100 Riverview Blvd., went on the market in time for St. Patrick’s Day with a list price of $4 million.
“It’s a fun, whimsical retreat and it’s really unique,” said Bernadette Caswell, broker/associate with Michael Saunders & Co.
The late Bob and Mary Byers poured all of their dreams and creativity into the three-level home with its vaulted ceilings, five bedrooms, and 5 1/2 baths on the Manatee River. The home has 7,679 square feet of air conditioned space.
Built in 1977, the Byerses virtually razed the house during 2008-2011 when they renovated and updated it.
Hand-crafted tile, fine architectural touches, lots of natural lighting, and playful features throughout help produce a happy, cheerful ambience.
“They loved the color green and frogs,” said Mary Mancini, the couple’s niece.
Green can be found in abundance throughout the house, including in carpeting as well as in bathroom and fireplace mosaic tile.
It’s clear that the work the Byerses invested in the house was a labor of love.
“They loved being able to pick out door handles or lights and then go to lunch,” Mancini said.
Bob Byers, an electrical and mechanical engineer, also designed some of the architectural elements of the house, including the gates to the house and the iron balcony railing over the pool.
Other features of the house include a three-car garage, three-car carport, three-stop elevator, security system, large swimming pool separating the main house and a guest house, a deepwater dock and seawall.
Among the interior details are bamboo stairs and flooring, gleaming white porcelin tile and plush bedroom carpeting.
In keeping with the green theme, and the home’s fun vibe, Caswell was handing out cups of green M&M’s to open houses for real estate agents this week.
“It really is unique, it is crisp, it is clean, it is solid, and it is a very remarkable property,” Caswell said. “The views from every window are amazing.”
