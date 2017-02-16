Wawa headed for Cortez Road West

0:38 It Works! Global used Manatee economic incentives for move Pause

1:00 Xplor Inc. founders explain their niche marketing business

0:32 Teacher puts student in a headlock, dragging him down the stairs

2:28 Panelists discuss gun laws and mental illness at Tiger Bay luncheon

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old

1:37 Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis speaks in Sarasota

1:07 Florida lawmakers want to reform school assessment schedule

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and sheriff's office facing several lawsuits

0:33 The Pittsburgh Pirates begin spring training workouts at Pirate City