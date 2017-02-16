Wawa headed for Cortez Road West

Another Wawa convenience store is headed for Manatee County.
According to Manatee County permit records, Twelfth West Coast AP 8 Limited Partnership applied to build a Wawa at 2501 Cortez Road W. on Feb. 8. It’s not clear if the location will include a gas station.
Wawa has five locations in the Bradenton-Sarasota area, including one that opened in August 2015 as the 71st store in Florida and the 700th store for the chain.
Wawa Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Since, the chain has grown to have convenience store and gas station locations in six states.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
Wawa locations in the Bradenton-Sarasota area
- 701 1st St. E., Bradenton
- 5306 14th St., Bradenton
- 4455 State Road 64 E., Bradenton
- 4506 53rd Ave., Bradenton
- 3703 N. Washington Blvd., Sarasota
