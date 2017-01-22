Names and faces in Manatee and Sarasota

Ronald Hayes recently joined Homestead Funding Corp. as a loan originator in the Sarasota branch. He volunteers in his local church and travels to Africa each year to help build hospitals and churches.
Bob Hoyle, attorney at D. Robert Hoyle, P.A. and chairman of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Section, appeared before the Florida Supreme Court on behalf of the ADR Section of the Florida Bar. Hoyle discussed proposed changes to the disciplinary rules applicable to mediators who are certified by the Court. Hoyle is a graduate of Harvard College, Harvard Law School Mediation Program, Capital University Law School.
Marty Haines, a broker-associate at Re/Max Alliance Group, earned the 2017 Five Star Real Estate Agent award. Based on an independent survey of recent home buyers and industry peers, the Five Star Award is presented to fewer than seven percent of the real estate agents in a given market. Haines holds the Accredited Buyers Representative, Certified Residential Specialist and Graduate, Realtor Institute designations. She is active in the Venice Area Board of Realtors and Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.
John Butzko is the 2016 Employee of the Year at Grapevine Communications. He is the director of communications. Selection for the award is based on a range of criteria, including quality of work, knowledge of job requirements and willing to assist others. Each Grapevine employee is graded by their peers. Butzko is a graduate of the University of Central Florida with a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Communication.
Please send all Names and Faces announcements to Angie Monroe at amonroe@bradenton.com. Photos accepted in jpeg format only.
Comments